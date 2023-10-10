Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club Goes International

Keystone club to take service trip to Greece to help refugees

The Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club Keystone club is a community service and leadership program for high school members.

According to the Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club website, Keystone, over the past year, has helped out at big events like the Pancake Breakfast, the Thanksgiving Dinner and the Day for Kids Carnival. They have also hosted a culture fair and volunteered at soup kitchens and with organizations like the Miracle League.

But soon, over Spring Break, Keystone will be taking their volunteer efforts to Greece. Members will be helping refugee families coming from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan in a partnership with Love Without Borders.

Love Without Borders, according to its website, “provides refugees in Greek camps, shelters, and housing communities with a source of emotional expression and economic self-empowerment while giving them a platform to spread awareness of the conditions in which they live and their varied and largely unmet needs.”

Love Without Borders donates art supplies to the refugees, and the resulting work is exhibited and sold around the world, and the earnings are returned to the artist who created the piece.

“We additionally raise funds for, purchase, and distribute material aid to fill the immediate and unmet needs of these and other refugees,” the website stated. “This aid includes but is not limited to tents and sleeping bags for refugees sleeping outside, temporary housing for particularly vulnerable individuals and their families, hygiene products for women and children, and food for refugees with no financial aid that are living in camps and housing communities.”

Stephanie Urio, the director of Teen Programs at the Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club, located in Locust Valley, explained that last February through a partnership with New York Institute of Technology (NYIT,) they were connected with Love Without Borders.

“Their students had gone on a trip with this organization, called Love Without Borders, and they did art therapy there and brought the artwork back,” Urio explained. “And they were looking for a place to host an art show, so they held it at our club. That day they did a workshop about what it’s like to be a refugee.”

Urio added that the Keystone club had already been talking about doing a service trip, so a trip to Greece with Love Without Borders made sense.

“We knew people who had gone and worked with them before,” Urio said. “They were really nice that day, and accommodating, and said it’d be nice if we came. It seemed like a natural fit.”

Keystone student president Abraham Diaz Gomez said that once in Greece, the group will be holding workshops, such as art therapy and on how to earn money in the area. Urio added that in a meeting with Kayra Martinez, the founder of Love Without Borders, students going on the trip learned about what they will be doing in Greece. They will receive more instruction when they get there.

“A lot of our kids have background in working with younger people and doing art themselves,” Urio said, adding that during the meeting, they learned that the children enjoy playing soccer. “Our kids like soccer and the kids over there are into soccer… There is a language barrier, but if they’re just playing soccer, that makes it a lot easier.”

Abraham said that during his time in the Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club, he learned to respect kindness. He said he’s a little nervous because Greece is very far from home.

“[We want to do] anything we can do to help you adjust to the area you’re in now,” Abraham said. “[To raise money] we did a car wash, a dodgeball tournament.”

Urio said there will also be a bingo night, as well as a fundraiser at The View Grill in Glen Cove.

“[The community] has been really nice,” Abraham said. “Once everyone knows what the fundraisers are going towards, they immediately say ‘this is so great’ and are more engaged with it.”

Abraham said he hopes to gain a new perspective on what’s happening in other parts of the world.

“I think a big theme is that for a lot of the students, their parents are immigrants to this country or they themselves are an immigrant to this country,” Urio said. “They kind of understand that experience of being from another place and having to adjust. I think that was a huge connection piece for this project that was special to a lot of the kids.”

Ten students will be taking part in the trip. They are members of the Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club Keystone club,

To go on the trip, students had to apply, write an essay and go through an interview process. Six of the students are from the Locust Valley Central School District and four of them are from the Glen Cove City School District.

To donate towards the trip, visit gbbgc.org/keystoneservicetrip/.