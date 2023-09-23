Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club Honors The Fraschilla Family

Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club names the Fraschilla family as this year’s honorees for its Alumni & Friends Golf Outing to be held at Glen Head Country Club on Monday, Oct. 2.

Bea and Rich have actively supported the Club and its mission for more than 25 years. They are staunch believers in the Club’s ability to make a tremendous difference after experiencing the positive impact it had on their children Richard, Jr., Michael, Patrick, and Anna and particularly the transformative effects it had on their late nephew Eddie.

Bea, a member of the Board of Directors since 2008, serves on the Operations and Audit Committees. She also lends her time and talents to the many Club events and activities throughout the year such as Thanksgiving Baskets, Secret Santa, and the Annual Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club Gala, among others.

Richard serves as President of Western Beef Retail, Inc. while Bea and sons Richard Jr., Michael and Patrick own and operate Best Farms Supermarkets. Their daughter Anna works at BNY Mellon.

“The Fraschilla family has a legacy of community service and philanthropy. We are grateful for their steadfast commitment in helping to better the lives of our young members,” stated Ramon Reyes, Executive Director.

Together the Fraschillas truly embrace Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club’s mission. As a family they are grateful for the opportunity to give back to the Club, a place that made a difference in their lives.

The Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club annual Friends & Alumni Golf Outing is a full day of fun with contests such as longest drive, most accurate drive, closest to the pin and more. In the evening there will be a cocktail reception followed by awards, dinner, an exciting live and silent auction, and the winner of the two sought after raffle prizes, a trip to Tuscany and golf with an overnight stay at Sebonack will be drawn. Raffle tickets are available now for purchase and the winner does not need to be present.

If you are interested in purchasing a sponsorship, donating to the auction, or purchasing a journal ad or raffle ticket visit www.gbbgc.org or please contact Christine Thomaides at 516-759-5437 Ext. 211.

—Submitted by the Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club