Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club ‘Service To Youth Awards’

Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club celebrated its final meeting of the year by presenting the BGCA “Service to Youth Award” to board members with a distinguished record in volunteerism and a steadfast commitment to serving the youth in our community. Each recipient received an inscribed framed certificate and a lapel pin with a gemstone for every 5 years of dedicated service.

This year’s awards were presented to the following members:

Hon. Colin O’Donnell- Has served on the Board of Directors for 35 years. He has been on the Governance, Operations & Safety, College Scholarship and Finance and Investments committees. Colin a past Board President has been with the Club since he was 7 years old. Through the years he participated in both athletic and recreational activities. In 1979 he went on to win NYS Youth of the Year. Colin currently sits on the Nassau County Family Court and recently he was elected to Nassau County Court.

Barbara King- Has served on the Board for 30 years. However, Barbara and her family have been involved with the Club since its inception. She has served on the Operations & Safety, College Scholarship and Governance committees. Barbara was instrumental in getting the school bus company to transport Club kids between school and the Club. Barbara is a Registered Nurse with Northwell Health.

Beatriz Fraschilla- Joined the Board 15 years ago. Bea has served on the Audit and Operations & Safety committees. She is active in many Club events and activities throughout the year. Bea and her family were the 2023 Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club Alumni and Friends Golf Outing honorees. Bea is the owner of Best Farms Market in Hicksville and West Islip.

Eric Brook- Joined the Board 5 years ago. He currently serves as Board President. Over the last 5 years Eric has served on several Club committees such as Audit, Operations & Safety, Resource Development, and others. He also has participated in several mission experiences including Kids in Nature, Kids in the Kitchen and was a guest speaker for the Club’s Money Matters program. Eric is managing director at Deutsche Bank.

Dr. James Widyn- Joined the Board 5 years ago and is now Vice President. He also serves as Chair of the Operations & Safety committee. James has served on many different committees over the last few years such as College Scholarships, Audit, Finance & Investments and Governance. James, a Club alum, is a physician and partner at NY Cardiovascular Anesthesiologists and an attending Cardiac Anesthesiologist at St. Francis.

Natalia P. Good, who recently announced she was stepping down from her position on the Board, received recognition for 3 years of exemplary Board Service, and her commitment to improving the lives of our youth. While stepping down from the board, she will remain one of our strongest advocates and supporters.

—Submitted by the Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club