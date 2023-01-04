Hardscrabble Apples: Long Island Duo Forages, Makes Cider

By Amanda Olsen

They could be on the side of the highway, overgrown in a backyard, or standing alone in front of a house, but Long Island’s wild apples are far from useless. The apples often attract animals, birds and insects. They also represent the agricultural history of our region.

Crabapples, the primary apple used for hard cider in Europe during colonial times, are not native to North America. European colonists brought seeds over to plant crabapple trees as early as 1623. Everyone in the colonies, from adults to small children, drank hard cider. The fermentation of the apples sterilizes the cider through the addition of alcohol, making the cider safer to drink than the water in early America. Hard cider was so important to the colonists that it was used as a form of currency. Once the colonists discovered that they could prolong the fermentation of hard cider to create apple cider vinegar, they used it to preserve vegetables via pickling. Pickling was necessary to preserve enough food for the long New England winters.

According to The Jentsch Lab at Cornell, the English were the first to plant apples on Long Island. The first commercial nursery, Prince Nurseries in Flushing, was established on Long Island by the Huguenots in 1730. Not too long after, in 1750, a dessert apple called the Yellow Newtown Pippin originated in the area now known as Elmhurst.

Crabapples and other varieties grow wild all over Long Island, and for Erik Longabardi of Roslyn and Benford Lepley of Glen Cove, those apples can also be pressed into delicious cider, returning them to their historical roots.

Their business, Floral Terranes, makes both wine and cider in Longabardi’s garage in Roslyn. The grapes come from a group of farmers on the North Fork, but the cider is made with apples foraged from trees all over the island, from Queens to Orient Point. Longabardi has an ongoing interest in food preservation and art, and Floral Terranes is a natural extension of that.

“I always say it’s a preservation project. It’s trying to figure out what Long Island’s agricultural past was like, and what it’s like now and what it’s going to look like for the future. The ciders and the wine are the end results of all the work we do, but a lot of the work is looking for the trees, getting all these contacts to let us use their trees, and then also the preservation part. The main goal is finding as many trees as we can. We are getting these trees’ genetics and then saving them by getting blood wood from the trees and then grafting them to rootstock. So that way, if anything should happen to these trees, through land development or if someone decides that they don’t want that apple tree on their property anymore, we have that genetics. And that’s going to produce the same exact apple tree as the one that will no longer be there,” Longabardi said.

The process for foraging the apples always starts with making a personal connection. No apples are ever harvested without permission. Longabardi has an established system for reaching out: “I drive around in my car and I have these Xerox copies of like, ‘Hi, my name is Erik Longabardi. I am a New York City public school teacher, but I’m really interested in apple trees and I’d like to talk to you about your apple tree,’ and I put it on people’s mailboxes. I leave my number on and my email on it.”

These connections often lead to further opportunities to forage and create a network within the community. “Once you have permission from that person, you have that tree with that landowner or that municipality or whatever, that’s a good opportunity for a relationship to happen there where you know, they’re like ‘I have a friend who has an apple tree.’ There’s a larger conversation.”

Additionally, Floral Terranes helps the owner to maintain their trees, leading to a longer life and more apples. “what we do is like, ‘we’re gonna take your apples, but I think your tree needs pruning.’ We’ll help them prune their tree so it can live longer,” Longabardi said, referring to the often mutually beneficial nature of the foraging operation.

Each site has unique properties that lead to apple varieties found nowhere else. Often they have adapted to the specific conditions of that landscape, creating special flavor profiles. “I found some pretty cool crabapple trees in Plandome, actually. some of them had really high acid. They were bitter sharps. They had some good acids and tannins. Just like in wine certain grapes have different flavor profiles, it’s the same thing with apples, There were some old crabapple trees that we don’t know the type of apple. We don’t really know the names of the trees; we just know that this is a really special apple, one, because the tree is very old, or two, it’s likely a wild seeded tree.”

The timeline for making cider is really a year-round affair, especially finding new trees. Real estate ads are a great source because fruit trees are often a selling point. Springtime makes finding trees easy because the blossoming of the apple trees can be seen fairly clearly. Sometimes they look on Google Maps to get an idea if the property has an orchard in the backyard.

For harvesting and making cider, the timing is usually August to November. Longabardi cited last year’s drought and then Hurricane Ida as a double monkey-wrench: “Last year was probably the earliest we’ve ever started harvesting apples, which was around mid-August. And we harvest to the end of November. That’s our time for harvesting and pressing the apples. But the hurricane last year sort of threw everyone off. The apples are supposed to be on the tree for a lot longer, but the drought happened, and then the hurricane hit and then all the apples fell off the tree a bit early. So we had to collect those apples and basically hold them for as long as we could before we pressed them just because they were not fully mature. We took a lot of those apples back to our garage and stored them in the garage for as long as we could so the apples could develop a little bit more.”

For Longabardi and Lepley, the future is about so much more than expanding their cider- and wine-making operation. The heart of what they are doing is about preservation and heritage. The hope is to establish something to carry these trees into posterity. “The next step for Floral Terranes is not to make more cider, or to make more wine, but finding as many trees as we can, get permission, grow the nursery (that Lepley is working on), and work with a lot of local organizations such as like the North Shore Land Alliance. That’s really the end game, looking for land where someone will take our trees and they’ll be there forever. If the nursery is this kind of seed bank, then we just want that seed bank to keep on growing and have a place where the seeds can bloom and blossom into old trees that will remain beyond my lifetime.”

If anyone has an apple, crabapple, or pear tree they want to share with Floral Terranes, please reach out at floralterranes@gmail.com or call (516)-382-1772.