HMTC Presents Middle, High School Upstanders With Upstander Awards

The Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County (HMTC) in Glen Cove annually honors middle and high school students on Long Island who confront intolerance, prejudice, or other forms of social injustice with the Friedlander Upstander Award. Winners receive a $5,000 scholarship. The 13th Annual Friedlander Upstander Awards will be presented at HMTC’s 2023 Upstander Awards Event on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Westbury Manor, 1100 Jericho Turnpike, Westbury.

Due to the rise of antisemitism, hate speech, hate crimes, and bullying on Long Island and nationally, those who make a difference in their schools and communities by acting as upstanders are more important than ever. HMTC defines an upstander as a person who stands up for others and does not allow bigotry, hatred, or intolerance to happen without intercession. Every year we honor middle and high school students from across Long Island who have demonstrated the actions of an upstander. The student’s action could be one of intervention or prevention, big or small.

Those who apply must be enrolled in a middle or high school on Long Island, need a brief nomination letter from a teacher, guidance counselor, or another adult who is not a family member. They also must write a five-hundred-word essay on what actions they have taken that make them upstanders. Applications for the Friedlander Upstander Awards are due March 27, 2023.

For the past 13 years, the Friedlander Upstander Awards have been generously provided by the Claire Friedlander Family Foundation in partnership with the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County. The Claire Friedlander Family Foundation was established by Claire Friedlander, a Holocaust Survivor from Poland. The foundation supports local education, performing arts, healthcare, and environmental nonprofits.

For more information, contact Gayle Peck at gaylepeck@hmtcli.org.

—Submitted by the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County