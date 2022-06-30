Holocaust Memorial & Tolerance Center Provides Somber Reminder

This is part one of a six part series covering Glen Cove and Oyster Bay’s museums.

The Mission of the Holocaust Memorial & Tolerance Center of Nassau County, located at 100 Crescent Beach Rd. in Glen Cove, is to teach the history of the Holocaust and its lessons through education and community outreach. The faculty at HMTC teach about the dangers of antisemitism, racism, bullying and all manifestations of intolerance, promoting resistance to prejudice and advocate respect for every human being.

The museum presents a detailed and comprehensive chronicle of the Holocaust in six galleries, using multimedia displays, photographs, artifacts, archival footage, and testimonies from local survivors and liberators. It also looks at genocides and acts of intolerance that have happened in the years since 1945, asking visitors to think about the actions an individual can take to promote resistance to prejudice and to prevent the spread of hate.

Unlike any other museum, the 3,300-square foot exhibition links this history to Nassau County, Long Island and the communities visitors live in. Artifacts from individuals who moved to Long Island factor prominently in the galleries. Similarly, firsthand accounts from survivors and liberators from Long Island can be heard throughout the exhibition.

This focus on local connections emphasizes the individual stories of tragedy and heroism.

Galleries focus on topics such as:

Portraits of European Jews Before World War Two, The Rise of the Nazi Party, Lebensraum: The Occupation of Europe, The Nazi Camp System: Slavery and Murder, Death Marches: The Last Chapter of Nazism, Liberators: From Warriors to Caregivers, Displaced Person Camps, Justice after Genocide, Global and Local Intolerance Since 1945, Ordinary Heroes Standing Up to Intolerance and Perpetrators, Bystanders and Upstanders.

The Children’s Memorial Garden at the Holocaust Memorial & Tolerance Center of Nassau County is the first garden of its kind on public grounds in New York State. The garden memorializes the 1.5 million Jewish children murdered during the Holocaust and to all children who died during World War II. After visiting HMTC’s museum or attending a program, the garden is a quiet place for contemplation and meditation. Holocaust survivors with their children and extended families have a beautifully serene space in which to remember and honor their loved ones.

Garden tours are available April 15 through Nov. 15, weather permitting, by appointment only. To book a garden tour contact Emily Wortmann at emilywortmann@hmtcli.org or call 516-571-8040.

Tickets for HMTC are $10 for adults, $5 for seniors 65-years-old and up, $5 for students. Groups of up to 15 can book a guided tour for $100.

Visit www.hmtcli.org for more information.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Holocaust Memorial & Tolerance Center