Honor Flight Gala Guest Stars Former Marine & Nassau County Poet Laureate Evelyn Kandel

Honor Flight Long Island, the iconic volunteer-run veterans’ organization, will host a gala fundraiser to support their resumption of flight operations after two years of pandemic related restrictions. The gala features guest of honor and Glen Cove native Evelyn Kandel, the noted Nassau County Poet Laureate (2019-2022) and former United States Marine Corps Sergeant (1951-53).

Honor Flight Long Island’s (HFLI) mission is to honor veterans by providing free, one-day flights so local aging heroes can visit their D.C. memorials before it is too late. Named after Evelyn Kandel’s famous poem—“Listen To The Wind”—the gala’s strategic objective is to raise needed funds. The event takes place July 16 at 5 p.m. at Sagaponack Farm Distillery, 369 Sagg Rd. in Sagaponack.

“Our urgent call to patriotic Long Islanders is to help Honor Flight strengthen our mission going forward,” HFLI board member William Donahue said. “Honor Flight gives our veterans opportunities to contemplate their military memorials, commiserate with fellow veterans and exchange personal stories. No one else does this. These flights are a ‘Big Hug’ to veterans from our supporters and volunteers who make it all happen.”

Go to HFLI’s gala website—www.listentothewindhfli.org —and find links to Buy Gala Tickets, Donate to Honor Flight Long Island or see a Sponsor Video. For direct $250 ticket sales go to: https://honorflightlongisland.ticketsauce.com/e/listen-to-the-wind-gala-2022/tickets.

Business donor levels: Grand Sponsor 50k; Platinum Sponsor 25k; Gold Sponsor 12.5k; Silver Sponsor 7.5k; Bronze Sponsor 5k; HFLI VIPs 3k; Friends of Evelyn 1k. Contact William Donahue at 631-745-7703 or Wdap04@gmail.com to become a major sponsor.

After graduating high school, Kandel was one of the first women to enlist in the USMC. She served in public relations as spokeswoman for Women Marines in Washington D.C. and with USMC recruiters in California. She was a poster model and a commemorative stamp model for service recruitment. After discharge, she received a Master’s Degree from Columbia University on the GI bill. She married, raised a family, became a teacher and is a noted artist and poet.

—Submitted by Honor Flight Long Island