House Fire In Glen Cove

On Aug. 31 at 10:38 p.m. the Glen Cove Police and Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1 Alvin Street in Glen Cove. Upon arrival, the south side of the house was fully engulfed by flames. The house is currently a two-family group home and at the time of the fire four residents were still inside the house. A local businessman, (Tony Lagos), who owns Burger Boys Restaurant which is directly across the street from the fire, saw flames coming from the house and he, and one of his patrons, named Kevin Losee, ran over to the house and they forced the front door open to get inside. Once inside, they alerted the residents that their house was on fire. The Glen Cove Fire Department began to fight the blaze with the assistance of the Sea Cliff Fire Department, Roslyn Fire Department, and Glenwood Fire Department. The fire caused major damage to the residence. Glen Cove EMS transported one female as a precaution. The Glen Cove Mayor and Deputy Mayor were on scene, as well as the homeowner.

“As a result of a joint investigation by the Glen Cove Detective Division, Nassau County Arson Bomb Squad, and the Nassau Fire Marshals ruled the fire as non-suspicious. Thankfully, the quick thinking of the good Samaritans saved the residents from serious injury.”

Glen Cove Crime Watch

On Aug. 27, a 24-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested for aggravated DWI and DWI on Landing Road.

On Aug. 28, a 57-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested for criminal possession controlled substance in the seventh degree and speed on School Street.

On Aug. 29, a 38-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested on criminal mischief in the third degree on Glen Cove Avenue.

On Aug. 29, a 52-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and menacing in the second degree on Glen Keith Road.

On Sept. 2, a 39-year-old New York City female was arrested for criminal trespass in the third degree on Ridge Drive.

—Submitted by the Glen Cove Police Department