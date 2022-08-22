Important Leadership Changes Within The Boys & Girls Club Of Oyster Bay-East Norwich

After a long and fulfilling career, Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Gail Canavan stepped down from her role as of July 1. This came after a number of significant decisions and exciting changes she made in her personal life. Knowing that she could never really leave the Boys & Girls Club, Canavan is continuing her employment on a part-time basis, working remotely from Florida.

In a prepared statement, Canavan said, “I fell in love with the Boys & Girls Club and the vital work it does from the first moment I started working part-time at the club while pursing my college degree 32 years ago. While I have loved my time at the club, it is time now for me to embrace a new chapter in my life, and for the club to have an executive director with new ideas, a fresh perspective and a different reservoir of energy. I am extremely proud of all that the club has accomplished over the years. It has helped reaffirm how important the club is to our community, especially during this time of incredible challenge, created and exacerbated by the pandemic.”

“While the work was rewarding and provided many memorable experiences and unique opportunities, it is the people I worked with, and the people who inspired that work, who I will miss most. I will always look back with affection, satisfaction and pride at our many collective accomplishments, building on the work of those who came before me,” she added. She extended heartfelt appreciation to all those who have supported her work.

The transition process was thoughtfully planned, and the right successors were selected. The club is pleased to share that Program Director Jean Marie Weiner stepped up as the new executive director and assumed her duties effective June 1. As many already know, Weiner is an effective and highly capable leader who possesses the qualities and experience required for such an important position. During her 15-year association as a professional in the Boys & Girls Club movement, she has worked at various Boys & Girls Clubs. Her last position was with the Hempstead Boys & Girls Club as its associate director. For the past four years, she has very capably served as the program director at Oyster Bay-East Norwich, where she has led a successful outreach initiative and enhanced program quality. She holds dual Master’s Degrees in Inclusive Elementary and Special Education and Creative Arts Therapy from Hofstra University and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of Phoenix. She also holds a Certificate of Non-Profit Business Management from Molloy College and is a graduate of Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Advanced Leadership Placement-Executive Level Program and Boys & Girls Club of Oyster Bay-East Norwich – Page Two – July 27, 2022 the Certified Learning Coaches Training. Weiner’s able management, great vision, loyalty and commitment to the Boys & Girls Club makes her the ideal individual for this position.

“I am honored to have been named executive director for this club,” Weiner said. “I have always believed in the mission of the Boys & Girls Club and the positive impact this club has on the youth of our community. It is an exciting challenge, and with the help of our staff, the board of trustees, our donors, and the kids themselves, I aim to grow membership and to provide strategic direction to club staff in ensuring quality programming and operations.”

In addition, after a 10-year history with the club as the part-time bilingual outreach coordinator, Cathy Barrundia is filling Weiner’s shoes as the new program director, effective June 27.

Barrundia holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English from Florida International University. She has established a sound reputation and relationship with the Club’s members and families and has worked well together with members of the community for the betterment of our kids.

Barrundia will be responsible for developing and implementing a full range of programming for members of the club, which serves youth age 3 to 18. She will also be responsible for day-to-day programming, school-age child care programs, the summer camp, managing scholarship applications and the holiday giving programs. Barrundia shared, “I, too, have witnessed firsthand the meaningful impact our club has had on the lives of hundreds of current and former youth in the community. I am incredibly excited to work alongside Jean Marie and the staff to expand the club’s reach, build and enhance programs, and provide the support that our kids and families need.”

Both Weiner and Barrundia have long tenure, great accomplishments, vision and commitment to the cause and have earned tremendous respect of all who have been fortunate to work with them. The club approached the transition to new leadership with great confidence as Weiner, Barrundia and Cannavan worked closely together to ensure a smooth and seamless changing of the guards. These three committed and caring individuals exemplify the spirit that makes the club great.

In their new roles, Weiner and Barrundia will be supported by a dynamic and committed board of trustees, as well as a robust and experienced team of staff members. The club is well positioned to serve its membership and to meet the needs of the community it serves.

—Submitted by the Boys & Girls Club of Oyster Bay