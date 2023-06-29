Children’s Bike Parade, July 4th Music and Fireworks at Morgan Park

Come join Glen Cove Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck for an Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4 beginning with a Children’s Bicycle Parade, sponsored by the Glen Cove Youth Bureau. All participants will meet at Finley Middle School at 9:30 a.m. for a 10 a.m. parade start.

Children are encouraged to decorate their bicycles, scooters, wagons, strollers or battery-powered vehicles with patriotic colors and join as we parade from Robert M. Finley Middle School and continue through Downtown Glen Cove culminating in Village Square where Mayor Panzenbeck will lead us in the Pledge of Allegiance and sing patriotic songs.

Later that day, the July 4 festivities continue at a celebration in Morgan Memorial Park, Germaine Street, Glen Cove, with a concert by the band BonJourney beginning at 7:30 p.m. followed by the Annual Fireworks display scheduled for 9:15 p.m.

Parking for the evening event will be restricted. Please adhere to signs accordingly.

The Morgan Park rain date is July 5.

Please note: there is no rain date for the Bike Parade.

—Submitted by the City of Glen Cove