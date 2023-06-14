Innovative Local ‘Senior Prom’ Unites Senior Cats And Potential Senior Citizen Adopters

The Ladew Cat Sanctuary, a cat rescue, sanctuary and adoption organization, will showcase its innovative Seniors for Seniors program on Saturday, June 17 from 12 to 5 p.m. at their annual “Senior Prom” event.

The Seniors for Seniors program, which matches senior cats (8 or more years old) with potential senior citizen adopters, enables older community members to enjoy the benefits of pet ownership, which can include improved physical and mental health, and longer lives with greater daily enjoyment. To reduce the usual demands of taking on a pet, the foundation continues to pay reasonable medical expenses for the cat at its Oyster Bay location, and the cat also may return to the sanctuary if circumstances change in the adopter’s life, which alleviates perceived barriers to adoption for seniors.

Original research by the Patricia H. Ladew Foundation revealed that many senior citizens are reluctant to adopt a pet due to two primary factors: the expense related to medical care of an animal and the fear that they will die or become unable to care for the animal, leaving the cat homeless.

Dr. Susan Whittred conceived of the Seniors for Seniors program to remove barriers to adoption for this group of potential adopters and to facilitate the adoption of senior cats, who are notoriously hard to place. Both populations benefit from this program – senior cats and senior humans.

The event will take place on the Patricia H. Ladew Foundation’s extraordinary property in Oyster Bay. Bequeathed to the Foundation by its namesake and founder, the sanctuary consists of a private house in downtown Oyster Bay with a yard, spectacular enclosed cat-friendly patio, and on-site medical clinic.

A party atmosphere at “Senior Prom” will allow the foundation’s senior cats to flirt with potential new life mates, as the senior adults get to visit with and get to know the cats and their unique personalities.

About The Ladew Cat Sanctuary

The Ladew Cat Sanctuary is operated by the Patricia H. Ladew Foundation, Inc. It provides sanctuary, medical treatment and adoption services to cats who have landed on euthanasia lists in municipal shelters because their owners died or abandoned them, cats who were badly injured, and cats with acute and chronic health problems.

The foundation’s on-site veterinarian and staff maintain a homelike environment for the cats, and provide medical care and affection, making the cats adoption-ready once the intake process is complete.

The foundation operates many innovative programs to raise funds and find adoptive homes for the cats in its care.

Programs include Sponsor a Cat for people who cannot adopt, the Have a Heart Fund to provide medical care for cats with cardiac problems, an Emergency Fund, the Sandra Atlas Bass New Hope Fund which directly supports rescue of cats on euthanasia lists, memorial gifts, special occasion cards and more.

For more information, contact Dr. Susan Whittred, Executive Medical Director of the Patricia H. Ladew Foundation, Inc. and Ladew Cat Sanctuary at 516-922-CATS (922-2287), cell 917-974-3416, or info@theladewcatsanctuary.org.

—Submitted by the Patricia H. Ladew Foundation, Inc.