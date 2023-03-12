International Women’s Day Celebration

In celebration of International Women’s Day, The City of Glen Cove presents ‘Female Firsts’, a panel discussion with inspiring, groundbreaking women.

The celebration takes place at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 20 at Glen Cove City Hall, 9 Glen St.

This year, the following women will be featured:

Geraldine Hart (first female Suffolk County Police Commissioner)

Vice Admiral Joanna Nunan (first female Superintendent of the US Merchant Marine Academy)

Martine Materasso (first female Chief, Counterterrorism Bureau, NYPD)

The panel will talk about issues faced by women in a man’s world and how they overcame obstacles to become successful, empowered women.

Marsha Silverman has organized this annual event and will be the moderator.

Mayor Pamela D. Panzenbeck and Deputy Mayor Donna McNaughton will be in attendance.

—Submitted by the City of Glen Cove