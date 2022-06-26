Katz Women’s Surgical Center To Break Ground At Glen Cove Hospital

Leaders from Northwell Health, Glen Cove Hospital and the community gathered at a groundbreaking ceremony on June 14 to thank benefactors Iris and Saul Katz for their transformational gift toward building the Katz Women’s Surgical Center at Glen Cove Hospital.

The new surgical center will be focused on creating a destination that provides state-of-the-art surgery for women and thoughtful patient-centered care. The center is designed to support women in addressing their unique physical and psychological needs throughout the surgical journey. The estimated $10 million, 25,000-square-foot project includes a separate entrance with an expected opening in late 2024. Developed in partnership with the Northwell’s Katz Institute for Women’s Health (KIWH), the new women’s surgical center includes up to 32 private recovery and care bays. This stylish, modern facility will provide patients with a setting that is tranquil and welcoming, coupled with concierge-level service.

The Katzes, who have lived in Glen Cove for more than 50 years, have raised three children and have eight grandchildren. “We have visited the hospital so many times – we are glad to have such an excellent and continually evolving hospital in our backyard,” the couple said. “We are delighted to support the new women’s surgical center, which will provide comprehensive care to meet women’s specific surgical needs as well as provide emotional support for patients in the region and beyond.”

For nearly 40 years, Saul Katz has been deeply invested in the strength, growth and vitality not only of Glen Cove Hospital, but of Northwell Health. He is a member and past chairman of Northwell’s board of trustees and served as a trustee at Glen Cove Hospital.

Recognizing disparities in health care for women and men, the Katzes together founded KIWH 14 years ago and endowed the institute with an additional gift in 2020. Mrs. Katz was the champion behind creating the KIWH. “Women are so different. Our bodies are different and so are our hearts and lungs,” she said. “We were understudied, undertreated and misdiagnosed. Women must be taken care of differently. Women deserve more.”

Patients will be escorted by a staff member to services at every point in their care, highlighted by specialized nurse navigators. Private patient parking also will be available. A separate entrance will be created so women and their loved ones will have access to a dedicated reception area and well-appointed lounge.

The center offers the latest surgical treatments utilizing robotic and minimally invasive approaches to surgery. Comprehensive services for breast cancer, reconstructive and cosmetic breast surgeries, including preventative mastectomy, are also available. Advanced robot-assisted surgery for mastectomy and breast reconstruction, including a flap procedure which uses a women’s own tissue, or implant-based reconstruction are offered. Also provided will be surgery for gynecological, urological and thyroid and parathyroid gland disease, as well as procedures for skin cancer.

“This women’s surgical center is the first of its kind for Northwell and the region, and we are designing a model of care that could serve as a national destination,” said Neil Tanna, MD, vice president of the Katz Women’s Surgical Center at Glen Cove Hospital. “The program is multidisciplinary, yet integrated with a team of experts who provide the highest quality, patient-centered, female-focused surgical care.”

The Katzes’ generous gift is recognized as part of their larger vision for the KIWH and the ongoing transformation of women’s health across the health system.

“When you look across the county, there are very few separate centers of excellence for women’s surgery,” said Kerri Anne Scanlon, RN, executive director of Glen Cove Hospital. “The Katz Women’s Surgical Center will be a fully integrated destination, providing excellent surgical and medical care, coupled with superb service under one roof. This entire project is so meaningful to the community and personal for the Katz family. This is their hospital, and a gift of this magnitude means everything to Glen Cove. We will forever be grateful for Iris and Saul’s tremendous generosity and kindness, and their desire to advance care for women.”

Together, the Katzes have made it their mission to support women’s health at every age and stage. In addition to creating the Katz Institute for Women’s Health, their longtime philanthropy made it possible to build the Katz Women’s Hospital at Long Island Jewish Medical Center and the Katz Women’s Hospital at North Shore University Hospital.

“We believe that we are in a movement,” Iris Katz said. “As New York’s largest health system, whatever Northwell does, others will follow our lead.” Katz added, “We believe others will see what we’re doing to tailor health care for women’s needs. This center is going to be the showcase for others to follow…this is just the beginning.”

