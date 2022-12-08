Keeping Spirits Bright In 2022: Secret Snowmen to make holiday wishes come true

The end of the year is fast approaching and the holiday season embraces a time to come together as a community, to give back to those who need the most and make a difference in the life of a family who has struggled to provide for their loved ones.

What has become the Boys & Girls Club’s most looked forward to annual tradition, the “Secret Snowman” Program, is about to begin once again in just a couple of weeks. This holiday gift program is supported by caring individuals who generously purchase and wrap gifts making the wishes of less fortunate club members and their families come true. In order to maintain the anonymity of club members, each family is assigned a number which appears on a paper snowman, along with their gender, desired gift and size and color, if applicable. Gifts are then dropped off at the Boys & Girls Club for parents to pick up in time for holiday giving. Stop by the clubhouse after Nov. 22 to select a snowman and enjoy knowing that you will play an important part of a tradition that brings smiles and holiday happiness to children at this most special time of the year.

In addition, the “Adopt-a-Family” Program will also be conducted simultaneously, which helps families less fortunate by providing much needed items on a family’s wish list. These lists may include necessities like groceries, winter clothing – including warm coats, boots, hats, scarves and mittens, as well as toiletries, and gift certificates for convenience stores.

Remember, if you shop online with Amazon, they will donate 0.5 percent of the price of your eligible purchases to Boys & Girls Club of Oyster Bay-East Norwich whenever you shop on Amazon Smile and designate our Club as your charity of choice. Start your shopping at http://smile.amazon.com/ to support the club.

The Boys & Girls Club of Oyster Bay-East Norwich would like to extend its gratitude to all our past generous supporters throughout the community and at the Club, and welcome participation from new members of the community who may be wishing to spread joy and cheer at this most wonderful time of the year.

“We hope you will join us this year to help make spirits bright this holiday season. We can only imagine how wonderful it will be to see the joy on the faces of the parents, as they pick up the gifts for their children this year,” Cathy Barrundia said. For more information on the Secret Snowman and Adopt-A-Family Programs, contact Program Director Cathy Barrundia at 516-922-9285, ext. 16.

—Submitted by the Boys & Girls Club of Oyster Bay-East Norwich