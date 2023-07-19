Laura’s BBQ To Be Featured On America’s Best Restaurants

Local restaurant Laura’s BBQ Waterfront Restaurant and Bar will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants (ABR) in mid-July 2023.

America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on bringing attention to local, independently-owned restaurants, will bring its ABR Roadshow to the restaurant on July 20th. Popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an extensive on-camera interview with owners Lloyd and Laura Adams about the restaurant’s special place in the community. The episode will be aired extensively on social media channels at a later date.

Originally from Texas (“barbecue is different down there,” notes Lloyd) the Adamses moved to the area after getting married in 1995 and were looking to do a side business. They came across a commercial trailer which they began to serve their Texas-style barbecue out of, and found their niche catering private parties, including a birthday party for Vinny Testeverde and a cameo appearance on Real Housewives of New York.

The Adamses took over a vacant restaurant space at the Safe Harbor marina in March of 2020 and opened in August later that year.

Lloyd finds that operating a restaurant at the marina is a challenge, because people don’t know he’s there. He says he was even made to take his sign down that was on the main road. He would appreciate the exposure a visit from America’s Best Restaurants would generate.

Top sellers include the seasoned smoked wings and the brisket.

“I get a lot of compliments on the beef brisket. That’s what we specialize in,” Lloyd says, adding that a customer once ordered ten whole briskets for a company Christmas party.

America’s Best Restaurants will be filming on Thursday, July 20. The restaurant’s finished episode premiere date will be announced on their Facebook page and will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants’ website at https://americasbestrestaurants.com/rests/new-york/lauras-bbq-waterfront-restaurant-and-bar.

Restaurants featured on the ABR Roadshow are found through customer nominations or by a restaurant applying to be featured at www.americasbestrestaurants.com.

About Laura’s BBQ: Open daily except Tuesday, Laura’s BBQ is located at 76 Shore Road, Glen Cove. For more information visit www.lauras-bbq.com.

About ABR: America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and restaurant marketing company based in Florence, KY, travels the country telling the stories and highlighting the unique food of locally owned independent restaurants as part of their ABR Roadshow. Restaurants are featured not only on ABR’s Restaurant Network of social media channels and website, but also each individual establishment’s Facebook page. With over 800 episodes filmed, America’s Best Restaurants is the premier marketing agency for restaurant owners and operators to have their story broadcast coast-to-coast. Visit AmericasBestRestaurants.com to learn more and to view the episodes and profiles of hundreds of America’s Best Restaurants!

—Submitted by America’s Best Restaurants