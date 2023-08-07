Lavine And Fugazy Scagliola Support Improvements For The LIRR Oyster Bay Branch

Assemblymember Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove) and Glen Cove City Councilwoman Danielle Fugazy Scagliola are expressing support for changes implemented by the Metropolitan Transit Authority. The two have been working closely with officials from the MTA to make improvements for riders of the LIRR Oyster Bay branch. On July 24, Lavine and Fugazy Scagliola sponsored a public webinar with MTA planners in which they discussed key changes that will save time and allow for more seating.

Changes Effective Immediately:

Elimination of Mineola stop from 4:56 a.m. Westbound train Jamaica

Elimination of Mineola stop from 5:56 a.m. Westbound train Jamaica

Elimination of Mineola stop from the 6:22 p.m. Eastbound train to Oyster Bay

Effective September 2023:

Conversion of Westbound 7:01 a.m. train from Oyster Bay to an express train, skipping stops along the branch (stations to be skipped: Glen Cove, Sea Cliff, Greenvale, Albertson, Mineola)

New transfer opportunity on 7:17 a.m. train from Oyster Bay. The 7:17 a.m. train will get a new cross platform transfer opportunity to Penn Station. The train will originate at Jamaica and will be empty allowing Oyster Bay branch riders their pick of seats.

Lavine said: “I am extremely pleased with these changes which were accomplished through a months-long continued dialogue with the MTA. We have worked hand in hand and I look forward to continuing to build on the progress made here in an ongoing effort to make the commute a little easier for riders of the Oyster Bay branch.”

Fugazy Scagliola said: “As riders it’s important we start somewhere with the LIRR and while these steps that we are hoping to take aren’t perfect, they are a positive movement forward and I would hope that commuters will see this as a start to continued improvement on our branch. My hope is that these changes are our first of many as I look to move forward with more meaningful change that will improve our quality of life. I will remain committed to working toward better service on the Oyster Bay branch and working with the MTA.”

—Submitted by the Office of Assemblymember Charles Lavine