Lavine Helps Fight Food Insecurity On Long Island

Assemblymember Charles Lavine visits the Sid Jacobson JCC in East Hills to help assemble bags of food on August 30, 2023 (l-r) Ben Zaientz, Senior Manager of Agency Relations, Met Council; Assemblymember Charles Lavine; Susan Berman, Vice-President of Community Engagement, Sid Jacobson JCC; Dina Shuster, Deputy Director, Sid Jacobson JCC; Assemblywoman Gina Sillitti. (Photos courtesy the Office of Assemblymember Charles Lavine)

Assemblymember Charles Lavine (D-North Shore) is doing what he can to ensure people on Long Island have enough to eat. Lavine is taking a hands-on approach in addition to working hard in Albany to secure funding to help food distribution programs right here on Long Island. On Aug. 30, Lavine visited the Sid Jacobson Jewish Community Center in East Hills to help assemble bags of food and other items essential for people in need on the North Shore to be able to welcome the Jewish New Year with dignity and joy. The bags consisted of items donated by Met Council, America’s largest Jewish charity dedicated to serving the needy.

Assemblymember Charles Lavine joins Island Harvest CEO Randi Shubin Dresner in Melville to help package boxes for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) on Aug. 9, 2023.

Last month, Lavine joined Island Harvest CEO Randi Shubin Dresner to help package boxes of non-perishable food and fresh produce for seniors in need as part of the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP). Lavine also worked with Island Harvest’s Community Mobile Market to deliver food at the City of Glen Cove Housing Authority Harold Seidman Senior Citizen Village as part of the same federally funded, state administered program. During that event alone, an astonishing 4,248 pounds of food was distributed to low-income seniors. In addition to his hands-on efforts, Lavine proudly secured a $25,000 grant to support Island Harvest which is now getting the word out about the issue of hunger as part of Hunger Action Month.

Assemblymember Charles Lavine joins volunteers with Island Harvest food bank to help distribute food to those in need at the Glen Cove Senior Housing Authority apartments in Glen Cove on Aug. 3, 2023.

Earlier this year, Lavine paid a visit to the offices of Long Island Cares in Hauppauge, also the recipient of a $25,000 grant he secured. That day Lavine was a guest of CEO Paule Pachter on the Breaking Bread podcast. During the episode, Lavine expressed his concern for people in need and his appreciation for the work the organization does, “We want to make sure we have sufficient funding to guarantee that our fellow citizens do not go hungry.

Assemblymember Charles Lavine joins Long Island Harvest CEO Paule Pachter, far left, and Michael W. Haynes, Long Island Cares Vice-President for Governmental Relations and Advocacy in Hauppauge after recording an episode of the Breaking Bread podcast, March 24, 2023.

Something that is on the minds of everyone in the legislature whether they are a Democrat or a Republican.”
For more information on how to volunteer to help support the local community’s food needs, people can contact the Office of Assemblymember Lavine at 516-676-0050 or email at lavinec@nyassembly.gov.
—Submitted by the Office of Assemblymember Charles Lavine

