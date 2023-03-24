Learn About Water Recycling At ‘Environmental News And Brews’ At Oyster Bay Brewing Company

Join Friends of the Bay for “Twice Is Nice,” and learn about how highly treated wastewater from sewage treatment plants is used for other beneficial purposes. John Turner, Senior Conservation Policy Advocate for Seatuck Environmental Association, will discuss this effective strategy to protect Long Island’s coastal waters like Oyster Bay and the Island’s groundwater supply. This event will be held Tuesday, March 28 at 7 p.m. at Oyster Bay Brewing Company (36 Audrey Ave, Oyster Bay). Free but registration is requested at https://www.friendsofthebay.org/sign-up-for-event.html. There will be $5 beer specials at the event.

Water recycling has proven effective in reducing nitrogen pollution and has saved countless gallons of water from being pumped from the aquifers under Long Island. Funded by the Greentree Foundation and prepared by Cameron Engineering, Seatuck Environmental Association has just unveiled its “Long Island Water Reuse Roadmap” which lays out a framework for implementing water recycling projects on Long Island.

John Turner is a Long Island naturalist, conservationist, writer, and a founding member of the Long Island Nature Organization and Long Island Pine Barrens Society. Besides serving as a Conservation Policy Advocate for the Seatuck Environmental Association, he is also conservation chair of the Four Harbors Audubon Society.

The mission of Friends of the Bay, an environmental conservation and advocacy organization located in Oyster Bay, is to protect the Oyster Bay/Cold Spring Harbor Estuary and the surrounding watershed. The Speaker Series is an informative and entertaining program of lectures and demonstrations aimed at providing attendees with a deeper understanding of the ecological, economic and historical importance of the estuary.

For more information, visit https://www.friendsofthebay.org/.

—Submitted by Friends of the Bay