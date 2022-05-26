Local Schools, Officials React To Texas School Shooting

On Tuesday, May 24, people around the world heard the heart-breaking news that 19 elementary school students and two teachers were murdered at the hand of an 18-year-old gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX. The tragedy took place not even two weeks after the Buffalo, NY, shooting.

Dr. Maria Rianna, the superintendent of the Glen Cove City School District, issued the following statement on May 25:

“We are devastated and heartbroken by the horror that took place yesterday afternoon in Uvalde, TX. Schools are nurturing, welcoming and loving spaces, and it is incomprehensible that anything like this could ever happen. It is so devastating to share news of this nature and beyond any understanding that it seems to have become something we are seeing more than once. We should never have to become familiar with such an occurrence, year after year, throughout the country.”

“Our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with Robb Elementary, the Uvalde community and the families of the innocent lives that were senselessly and so violently taken. As with all acts of violence against innocent children and people, we are experiencing a watershed of emotions: disbelief, sadness, worry, anger and more. The District will make grief counselors available at each school should any student need support during this difficult and unfathomable time. Our team of social workers also has guidance and resources to help parents speak with students about tragedies at age-appropriate levels.”

“The Glen Cove District’s foremost priority is the safety, security and wellbeing of our students, staff, faculty and community. Our administration continuously reviews and updates district-wide security and safety procedures. We regularly practice and test these protocols, and we remain vigilant to keep our buildings safe and secure.”

“Should you have any questions regarding the district’s safety and security protocols or if anyone is in need of personal support, I encourage you to please contact my office or your student’s building principal.”

“Today is a sad day. We are fortunate to have such a close and supportive community and as a result, we will ensure our children receive the attention they need and deserve. Be well. Stay safe.”

Congressman Tom Suozzi, who represents much of Nassau County’s North Shore, said when he woke up to the news of the day, he was heartbroken, but filled with a resolve to battle “hypocrisy, cynicism and the phonies.”

“The massacre in Texas is another in a long list of preventable tragedies unique to America. The second year anniversary of George Floyd and we still face a long journey toward racial justice without demonizing the good police officers that are committed to protect and to serve. The mounting racist hate crimes that continue to grip communities with fear and confusion, must be met with both public safety and education.”

“I am tired of the outrage that pits one against another with little result. It’s exhausting. I am disgusted by the hypocrites and phonies that loudly protest, but accomplish nothing.”

“Yet, I remain committed to the work of a lifetime to try and right the wrongs, to doggedly pursue solutions and common ground, and to believe that most of us all want the same things.”

“I pray that we rededicate ourselves to the common good and that we all be guided by a simple proposition ‘Love thy neighbor.’”

State Assemblyman Charles Lavine, who represents Glen Cove, Oyster Bay and surrounding areas, said “Robb Elementary is a school for 2nd-4th graders. There was a time when God stopped Abraham from sacrificing Isaac. When will we stop sacrificing our own children?”

State Sen. Jim Gaughran offered this statement:

“My thoughts and prayers: may the memories of [19 children and their two teachers] haunt every single lawmaker that fought to put those guns into the hands of that murderer.

They did nothing after Newtown, after Parkland, and every school shooting. They own this. Enough is enough.”