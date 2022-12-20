Local Veteran Honored

VFW Post 347 Trustee and Glen Cove American Legion Post 76 member, Joe Moores, was recently presented with a Tribute Journal at Dec.3 afternoon ceremony held at the American Airpower Museum in Farmingdale. Moores, a Vietnam War veteran and Glen Cove resident, was one of close to fifty veterans honored in the ceremony, which paid tribute to veterans who participated in an Honor Flight to Washington DC in September of this year. Visit www.honorflightlongisland.org for more information on Honor Flight Long Island.

—Submitted by GSM Communications Group