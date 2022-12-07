Locust Valley Garden Club Finds New Home At Library

Good news for the Locust Valley Garden Club, they finally have a new home. The Locust Valley Library has offered them the use of the Community Room, the third Wednesday of the month, beginning in March 2023. Since 2019, and the pandemic, their longstanding location at Bailey Arboretum ended, as the mansion is undergoing needed repairs.

Being located at the library works well for the club since they curate the showcase outside the Community Room and maintain Barbara’s Garden, located above the tennis courts.

Several years ago, the garden was dedicated by the library, to honor Barbara Kassner, who cared for library plants and the garden area since about 1964, until she retired around 2001. Since then, the Locust Valley Garden Club has maintained it.

Marcy Meyer has worked on the garden for about 20 years, during which time Kassie Miller Roth shared the work for 11 years. The newest hands-on gardener to join in the service project is Lucille DeVito.

Currently the garden reflects the fall season with bales of hay, dried corn stalks, pumpkins, chrysanthemums, cabbage, kale and scarecrows. Children’s Librarian Leslie Armstrong donated five scarecrows to add to the collection.

In December the club will announce the winners of their two scholarships to students at Farmingdale University, who plan to work in the horticultural business. There are two: one for $1,500 funded by the family of Madeline Sorrenti and a second for $1,000 scholarship in honor of Cathy Pufhal, funded by the members.

The club is holding a Holiday Luncheon Scholarship Fundraiser at The View on Dec. 14. The day before, on Dec. 13, Sallie McNeill Rynd has organized a group to prepare more than 50 mugs decorated for the holidays to be given to the Glen Cove Senior Center and the Life Enrichment Center of Oyster Bay for their shut-in seniors.

The next general meeting will be on March 8, to hear a program on “Getting you garden ready for spring.” New members are welcome to join. Call President Dean Yoder at dyinteriors@yahoo.com for more information.