Locust Valley Garden Club Hosts Pressed Flower Workshop In August

A highlight of the July 19 Locust Valley Garden Club meeting was the induction of Irene Duque. Member Nancy Capobianco introduced Irene, saying they had worked together and, she was always willing to make a Halloween costume for us. “She is a great crafter,” In anticipation to the August program, a Pressed Flower workshop, Irene showed an antique silver frame with pressed dried ferns in the center.

“New members are always welcome,” said President Dean Yoder as he commented that the club seems to be inducting a new member each month,

The program was on Perennials, given by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Nassau County’s Horticultural Educator Susan Dittman. She is an engaging speaker and entertained and informed the members. A Master Gardener volunteer for CCE-NC, she was animated and excited about perennials, plants whose growth dies down annually but whose roots survive. When questioned, she fielded answers that showed she was up to date on all the newest developments in horticulture.

Perennials cost more than annuals, she said, but you get many seasons from them. They pay for themselves, since every few years they need dividing, giving you new plants, free.

An interesting hint she offered was that instead of using chemicals to get rid of unwanted insects, make a diluted solution of Ivory Liquid and spray it on bugs. The emulsion suffocates the bugs that breathe through their shells, she said. It is amazingly effective, and doesn’t harm other plants.

For gardening success, she said the clue is the right plant in the right place. That includes sun vs. shade and soil composition. Good old plain air is the next important component. “Give your plants room to breathe.” The roots, she said, are the most important part of plants so the right soil and the right amount of water are essentials. Dittman said the fall is the perfect time to check on your soil at a garden center or at the CCENC. That will give you time to make any needed corrections of minerals and soil enhancers as the next season opens.

Recently, deer have become a problem on the North Shore, and she suggested using a peppermint spray in the garden, a smell they do not like, but which needs reapplication after a rain. Dean said he watched as deer ate all the lilies in his garden. They seem very much at home in this suburban setting, he noticed. Dittman said planting Lantana might help the problem, since deer do not like it.

President Dean Yoder shared his battle against the current beech tree blight. He watched as men in Haz-Mat suits sprayed his 20-year-old beech trees. The spray used is a banned pesticide but is the only one that can help the plant. He suggested contacting a professional, who needs a special license to use it. “The beeches are an important part of Long Island’s woods, and are worth saving,” he said. Care is needed when using the pesticide. You need to put up signs, and keep pets and children away from the area for 24 hours.

Visitors to the Locust Valley library can still see Bill Finlay’s collection of antique toy soldiers. “It’s fitting that it be there from Memorial Day to Labor Day,” said Pat Sullivan, a LVGC member. Each time you look at it, you will spot another amazing piece of history.

There was a pressed flower workshop at the Aug. 16 meeting. Members were asked to bring a sturdy 5×7 frame, with glass and backing as well as flowers they have pressed themselves, or ordered from Amazon.

The LVGC meets the third Wednesday of the month in the Locust Valley Library Community Room at 10 am, for a program, general meeting and a buffet lunch: donation $15. The club always welcomes new members.

The September program is a visit to the gardens at Farmingdale University.

For more information on the club, please contact President Dean Yoder at dyinteriors@yahoo.com.