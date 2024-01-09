Locust Valley Garden Club Shares Holiday With Local Seniors

Sharing in the spirit of the holidays, the Locust Valley Garden Club continued its tradition of providing Christmas arrangements in festive mugs to homebound seniors. Originally done through Meals on Wheels, nowadays they are delivered by members to the Glen Cove Senior Center, the Life Enrichment Center of Oyster Bay and the club’s homebound senior members.

Committee Chair Sallie McNeill Rynd and her committee: Irene Duque, Lucy DeVito, Nancy Capobianco, Priscilla Tomson, Helene Henken, Jane Benstock and Kassie Roth met in the home of President Dean Yoder and Jonathan Grimm, VP to decorate the mugs, donated by club members.

According to Sallie, “It was one of the nicest old fashioned Christmas events you could ever want. Everyone collaborated on designing the mugs. One was better than the next. We had a wonderful home-cooked meal. Dean made sandwiches and soup and five desserts that were brought by members.

“Then we went out and delivered the mugs. Christmas is all about doing things for other people. This made it all really special,” she said. “It was like a 20th-century event.”

It was followed by a few days of making deliveries. Daylight comes quickly during this season of the year, and so it takes longer to make the rounds.

One of the club’s seniors, Judithann Casillo of Bayville, sent a thank you note saying, “Today my day was brightened up by two ladies from the club. They rang the doorbell, and they had a Christmas memento. It was lovely, and I was so touched. Thank you for thinking of me.”

Senior member Peter DeFilippo had his own take on the mugs: “The LVGC holiday elves were busy again this year distributing seasonal arrangements. Thank you for your thoughtfulness, and my best to you all for a happy and healthy holiday season.”

For information about the club, (new members are always welcome) contact LVGC President Dean Yoder at dyinteriors@yahoo.com.

—Submitted by the Locust Valley Garden Club