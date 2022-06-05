Locust Valley High School Celebrates Newest Art And Music Honor Society Members

Some of Locust Valley High School’s brightest student-musicians and artists were inducted into the Tri-M National Music Honor Society and the National Art Honor Society on May 18. Twenty-four Tri-M Music Honor Society inductees and 13 Art Honor Society inductees took the stage in the Howard Schmock Auditorium while Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kenneth Graham, members of the board of education, Locust Valley High School Principal Patrick DiClemente and loved ones showed their support.

AnnMarie Buonaspina, coordinator of instructional technology and the fine and applied arts K-12, opened the ceremony by welcoming guests and introducing Dr. Graham who extended his congratulations to the new inductees.

“The 37 students being inducted this evening have demonstrated passion, effort and talent in the fine and performing arts,” he said. “We’ve seen that talent and commitment in performances throughout the years, their recognition as accomplished artists and musicians and through the amazing artwork on display in the lobby this evening.”

During the Tri-M Music Honor Society portion of the ceremony, six new inductees shared what music meant to them and three new inductees showcased their musical talents. Locust Valley High School choral director and Tri-M Music Honor Society adviser Brianna Brickman presented each of the 24 students with a Tri-M certificate. The inductees then recited the Tri-M pledge.

During the National Art Honor Society portion of the ceremony, five new inductees presented what art personally meant to them. Art teacher and National Art Honor Society adviser Linda DeFeo commended the exceptional student-artists on the stage. Following her remarks, each inductee received a NAHS certificate and took the pledge.

Board Vice President Margaret Marchand celebrated all the art and music students on stage and reminded them that their talents are gifts. She encouraged each of the new inductees to take their gifts and make the world a better place.

DiClemente closed the induction ceremony by applauding the 37 talented students and encouraging them to continue their passions.

“Our hope is that you not only continue to improve and grow in terms of motivation, concentration, confidence and teamwork, but that you also, as you get older, become future leaders in the fields of music and art education and advocacy,” he told the students.

The Locust Valley Central School District congratulates all the newest Tri-M Music and Art honor society members on this outstanding achievement.

—Submitted by the Locust Valley Central School District