Locust Valley Library Exhibits The Craft Of Modeling

The current exhibit at the Locust Valley Library features the work of hobbiest Tom Rizzuto, who learned how to build models as a youngster and has returned to it, to share with others.

Tom Rizzuto was a young boy of 10, when he first started learning how to build models. His uncle taught him how to work on plastic models, particularly models of monsters like Dracula and the Creature from the Black Lagoon.

He remembers doing well on his first model, “except for the paint job”, he said.

After a few years he took on more complex models which included boats and airplanes. He went on to build dozens of warplanes which he proudly displayed throughout his room.

He then tackled models using wood, pins and paper, laying out the design aspects carefully.

“Look at the shelf with the wooden models; you can see how they are assembled from thin pieces of wood, held together by toothpicks and then carefully sanded,” said Michael Vinas, LV Library program director.

“I used to do modeling when I was a youngster and I appreciate someone who still loves the craft. And our visitors are enjoying the exhibit too,” he said.

Tom attended the Aviation High School on Queens Boulevard, in Long Island City. When he graduated from high school there were no jobs in the industry so he turned to photography, in which he worked for 35 years. “I started with fashion models and then after I got married, did weddings,” which paid more, he added.

When he retired from that career, he worked as a school custodian at New Hyde Park Elementary School for 10 years, retired again and now works part time on the weekends at the Locust Valley Library. “I was too young to retire totally at 67 years,” he said.

Recently he took up his love of building models once again. He finds his hobby rewarding and relaxing.

He is currently teaching the next generation how to build models, which includes a young family member, his grandson, David.

The showcase is located outside the Locust Valley Community Room. Beautifully decorated, inside and out, the library is a great place to visit during the holidays. That includes Barbara’s Garden, that features a lighted Christmas tree in the gazebo.

Locust Valley Garden Club member Kassie Roth curates the showcase and is always looking for people willing to share their hobbies and interests with others. For information contact LVGC President Dean Yoder at dyinteriors@yahoo.com.