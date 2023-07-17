Love Your Neighbor Project Continues To Spread Throughout The Community

Love Your Neighbor Project brought neighbors back to the ‘80s at their third annual All You Need is Love ‘80s Prom Night at St. Luke’s Parish & Community Hall, sponsored by Branch Real Estate Group in February, where proceeds allowed the launch of their All You Need is Love Scholarships.

“We have received incredible support over these years by so many in the community to help us connect to social goodness,” says Jaime Teich, LYNPs Chief Neighbor. “It’s quite a moment to be able to support our neighbors’ ideas on how they connect to social goodness.”

Introducing three funding opportunities after their successful event – All You Need is Love North Shore Central School District Graduating Senior, District-wide, and Community-wide Scholarships – LYNP awarded the submissions that most aligned with their mission of connecting community through social goodness. Social goodness is how they describe everything good that connects neighbors; the words they use to sum up integrity, honesty, kindness, generosity, and empathy.

After receiving multiple nominations as the deserving graduating senior for initiating the effort that reinstated the NSHS volleyball team’s breast cancer awareness and fundraising activities, her volunteer work with the Community Youth Organization and local library, serving as a founding member of the Environmental Club, and interning at a local reproductive wellness center, Abigail Maler was awarded $1,000 to help her continue her path of doing good. Abby shared, “This scholarship has given me the motivation to work even harder and to strive for excellence in all aspects of my life. I am proud to be associated with an organization that is dedicated to helping others for the greater good!”

Awarded the All You Need is Love District Scholarship for $500, the NSHS’s Life Skills class developed Garden Buddies, an integrated collaboration between the high school students who tend to SCS’ garden during the summer and visit during the school year to teach their younger peers in Sea Cliff School’s K-2 ILC Class how to plant, harvest, weed, and water. As the submission by Nina Becker noted, “The high school students are amazing teachers and role models for their younger peers! They show concern, model patience, and teach safety. Our elementary students listen intently and follow directions from their older peers. In addition, both classes participate in harvesting food for a delicious garden tasting each week during Sea Cliff students’ lunchtime.” The scholarship will go towards the purchasing of items that make gardening easier for students with sensory issues and who face physical challenges when using mainstream products.

The Sea Cliff School Garden Club received the All You Need is Love District Scholarships for $250 with their dedicated Love Your Neighbor Project Kindness Garden – an immersion project teaching students how to harvest as well as to care for their neighbors by donating the produce grown to families within our district receiving assistance through the school, Mutual Concerns, and NOSH Delivers. Mojdeh Hassani, the Garden Advisor and Resource Room Teacher shared, “We are very proud to be the recipient of LYNP’s Scholarship. Ever since its conception, the SCS Garden has fully embraced being part of this magical community, and now we can do better outreach through this scholarship.”

Ian Strong, North Shore Middle School sixth-grade graduate from Glenwood Landing, was awarded the All You Need is Love Community Scholarship for $500 for his proposal for a Pride Garden outside the office of 268 Sea Cliff Ave. Filling the garden with a rainbow of flowers including petunias, geraniums, and zinnias, Ian would build a Take Some Pride, Leave Some Pride mailbox, a place for community members to share positive messages with others. “Being awarded the scholarship has allowed me to help spread love and kindness in the community. I am hopeful that the pride garden and mailbox will provide those who need it in the community a feeling of safety, a feeling of being loved, a feeling that they are not alone, a feeling to not give up,” shared Ian. Susan Strong, Ian’s mother continued, “From the moment Ian heard about the scholarship, he jumped into action, planning ideas on how to shine more love, through pride, into the community. Ian, being granted this opportunity while on his journey of self-exploration, has been incredibly validating and empowering. We are forever grateful to Love Your Neighbor Project.”

