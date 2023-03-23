LV Fire Department Updates Public Amid Chief Controversy

Brian Nolan was a very active member of the community, with his involvement spanning his role as chief in the Locust Valley Fire Department, assistant principal at Munsey Park Elementary School in the Manhasset School District and president of the Locust Valley Central School District Board of Education. This all changed when a woman named Gabriella Atkinson alleged via Facebook an affair with Nolan that ended with her becoming pregnant without his support. She also alleged that he threatened to post explicit photos of her online if she did not take down the post with the accusations. These allegations have led to Nolan losing his position as chief, being signed to administrative duty at the Manhasset School District and him resigning from his role as president of the Locust Valley Central School District Board of Education.

At the March 13 Locust Valley Fire Department meeting, the following statement was read to the public:

“At the Feb. 21 2023 meeting, the Board of Fire Commissioners heard certain concerns raised by the Locust Valley Fire District residents in regards to facilitating open communication within the fire district and/or the fire department. Soon after that, this board caused the fire district and the department website to be updated for that purpose. Most significant, the board has adopted a district and department-wide whistle blower policy, which is upheld in New York State, as well as the federal level. Objectives of this policy are to encourage and enable officers, members and employees of the Locust Valley Fire District and Fire Department without fear of retaliation to raise concerns regarding suspected, unethical or illegal conduct or practices on a confidential or, if desired, anonymous basis to the Locust Valley Fire District [so that] they can address or correct inappropriate conducts and actions.”

To submit concerns to the Locust Valley Fire District and Department, email bofc@locustvalleyfd.com.

An update on the fire district and department’s investigation of the allegations against Nolan was provided.

“Be advised that such investigation was and continues to proceed. The board is somewhat limited in discussing the status of the investigation due to the prejudice it might cause that investigation. However, we will turn it over to the Fire District’s council for any comments.”