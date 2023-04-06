‘March Madness’ At The Locust Valley Garden Club

March was a great month for the Locust Valley Garden Club. It began with a Federation Garden Clubs of New York online meeting on March 2, that featured a talk on the Karner blue butterflies who only exist in the Albany Pine Bush. Nassau North Chair Anne Gronan talked about how members of the FGC-NY are also part of the National Garden Club and the Central Atlantic Garden Club.

“They offer more educational programs,” she said and suggested visiting their websites.

Next, on March 15, the LVGC met in their new “home” the Locust Valley Library to hear Linda Reilly’s talk, Wake Up Your Garden. Linda is a master gardener volunteer from the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Nassau County.

Event chair Sallie McNeill Rynd said, “Reilly asked what we imagined our dream garden to be. Then she asked us to look at it practically”, a key to making it work. She said one of the main elements of having a successful garden is improving the soil which can be done by either buying a soil testing kit at your local garden store, or have it done locally at the CCE-NC. Go to their website for details. Reilly recommended a compost pile and using both compost and mulch in the garden for best results.

“The membership came away enthusiastic and ready to start the spring season,” said Sallie.

It was time for the St. Patrick’s Day buffet luncheon featuring corned beef and cabbage. Speaker Reilly commented on the room saying, “Wow! The place looks very Irish,” with shamrocks scattered on all the tables, around antique wooden statues of Irishmen, and bouquets of flowers, even green tulips, arranged by Kassie Miller Roth.

Several members attended the Second District luncheon at the Hamlet Golf & Country Club on March 20. Nathaniel Savage of White Flower, Southold, demonstrated his style of natural floral arrangements. Luncheon chair Elaine Shein described his work saying, “He took long-stemmed tulips and poppies and created designs using the flower heads hanging curves to make a natural arrangement.” Kassie was enthralled, and added, “It was so natural, as if they fell from heaven. And so peaceful.”

One surprise arrangement was a tall Emperor tulip stem. leaves and bulb and all. He placed it in a glass container with a glass inside to hold the bulb. “It was a fusion of the Ikebana Wabi-sabi style,” he said. FYI: Wabi-sabi is the concept of finding beauty in every aspect in the integrity of natural objects.

The LVGC welcomes new members. Meetings are held at the Locust Valley Library on the third Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m. There is a $15 donation for the program and lunch. For information, please contact President Dean Yoder at dyinteriors@yahoo.com.