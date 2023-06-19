May Was Filled With Fun For Locust Valley Garden Club

May was a great month for members of the Locust Valley Garden Club, with lots of ways to have fun.

First came the Raynham Hall Museum Ball at the Muttontown Club where LVGC President Dean Yoder sponsored a table. Attending were Dean, Jonathan Grimm, LucyDeVito, Kassie Miller Roth, Pat Sullivan, Eileen Keating and Jackie Bartley.

The meeting, on May 17, let members show their creativity with tablescapes of a favorite meal. A People’s Choice Award for first place went to Kassie Miller Roth.

Kassie created an Indian afternoon tea.

It featured tea coming out like a waterfall from a cup, falling into a floral display. It

was magical, and was created by using a hidden bent fork to hold the cup upright.

Josie Bliss tied with Jonathan Grimm for second prize. Josie created “A Breakfast Served in Bed” by her husband using her mother-in-law’s vintage linens, antique white china and an antique Chinese vase with white hyacinths along with a book to read in bed.

Jonathan celebrated the Fourth of July with his red, white and blue table setting, featuring an American flag and a selection,

“Of the flowers I love, picked from the garden this morning”.

Third place was shared by Lucy DeVito and Eileen Keating. Lucy’s tablesetting was for a Bridal Tea with fine china, a napkin circled with a ring of brass Gingko leaves and a vase of Lilies of the Valley.

Eileen Keating showed off her Irish heritage with a bonanza of shamrocks and greenery. Added to that, her shirt said “IRISH”. It was an exuberant display.

Other entries included: a Gatsby era afternoon tea with teapot and crystal bell to call for refills, by Marcy Meyer. Dean chose Mother’s Day and showcased a bouquet of yellow tulips and fragrant roses from his garden.

The plates were antique and one featured a cut-out border. A gold candle sat in a ceramic flowered holder. The highlight was an amber goblet that he found in the Dollar store. “It shows creativity beats cost,” said Dean.

Sallie McNeill Rynd recreated a tea from her college days in Vermont, to mark the kindness of her mother’s friend Mrs. Reed who invited her to a Christmas tea featuring donut holes and Christmas cookies over the holidays.

Other tablescapes included: the Fourth of July by Lorraine Tassis; A Sunday Brunch by Allyn Swenson Adams recalling when she was first married; a pretty rose themed tea by Bettty Madden.

The month was finished with Lucy and Kassie working in Barbara’s Garden adding flags for Memorial Day as they got it ready for the season. Members marched in the Locust Valley Memorial Day Parade and Bill Finlayson decorated the library’s display case. (More on that later.)

The next meeting is the Installation Luncheon at Barney’s Restaurant. The July 16 meeting features a talk on Perennial Gardens. New members are always welcome. Meetings are held in the Locust Valley Library Community Room, starting at 10 a.m., donation $15.

For information contact President Yoder at dyinteriors@yahoo.com.

—Submitted by the Locust Valley Garden Club