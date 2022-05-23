May’s North Shore Business Network’s Business Of The Month Is Minuteman Press

Almost 50 years ago, Alan Goldberg came to Glen Cove from the Bronx, in search of a new home and a new neighborhood—and with no idea that he would become a community fixture.

“I’m a carpetbagger for native Glen Covians,” Goldberg said. “We saw new homes in the Levitt community on Branding Iron Lane. My wife’s mother and brother both lived in Hicksville and she wanted to live close by.”

It would not take Goldberg long to learn that Glen Cove was different than other communities, when the mayor came to call to welcome him and his wife to the neighborhood.

“Vincent Suozzi was the mayor when we first moved to the neighborhood,” Goldberg recalled. “He knocked on the door and introduced himself. After growing up in New York City, meeting the mayor made me nervous. I called to my wife, ‘You’re not going to believe this, but the mayor is knocking on our door.”

With time, the Goldbergs built a life to be proud of in Glen Cove, which included the purchase of a Minuteman Press franchise in 1981.

“I was a school administrator,” Goldberg explained. “I was not happy with the politics. This popped up and I decided to make a change.”

With his additional education experience as an industrial arts teacher, Goldberg was able to parlay that work into his new career at Minuteman Press. The franchise originally opened in 1979, but Goldberg took it over in 1981.

While Goldberg utilized his own industry arts training on the printing end, he needed to learn the logistics of owning a Minuteman Press franchise. The central offices provided him with training and assistance initially, and then, the business was up and running.

The printing industry has changed drastically since the opening of Goldberg’s franchise in 1981.

“We started out with offset lithographic printing presses,” Goldberg said. “We don’t have those anymore and are now strictly digital. You could not walk up to a machine and make a full color copy when we started, and we originally advertised in the Yellow Pages. We had the first computer, the ‘TRS-90,’ which you can now find in the Smithsonian.”

Today, Minuteman Press of Glen Cove can print on, as Goldberg explains, “virtually any type of substance.” While black and white as well as color copies are offered, Minuteman Press also prints promotional items, including mugs and magnets. Additionally, more traditional promotional items such as full-color brochures and large-format posters are available.

“Our service [sets us apart from other printing businesses],” Goldberg said. “We pride ourselves on our service and our quality.”

In the community, Goldberg is currently a member of North Shore Biz Network, the Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce, is the treasurer of the Board of Congregation Tifereth Israel and previously served on the boards of the Glen Cove Lions Club, the Glen Cove Artist’s Association and the Glen Cove Centennial Committee.

The business, and the Glen Cove community, also gave Goldberg another gift in his personal life: his wife. After years of building a family of two children and two grandchildren, Goldberg’s first wife tragically passed away. While not intending to marry again, he met his current wife when she walked into Minuteman Press looking for a job as a graphic designer on a Saturday morning. The Goldbergs have now been married for two years.

“My relations in the community are kind of extraordinary,” Goldberg said. “I love Glen Cove. I love the close, lifelong friends made here. My favorite part of our community is the people, the geography of the community. The shore, the water, the Sound.”

—Submitted by the North Shore Business Network