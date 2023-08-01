Message From The Mayor

Meet-and-greet held amid USA Patriots-Wounded Warrior

Amputee Softball Game Rainout

Glen Cove was very honored to be asked to host the USA Patriots—Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball game.

Joe Bartumioli and Eva Casale (runner of seven marathons in seven days) have been involved with this event in Suffolk County and asked if Glen Cove would like to participate. This was to be the first time a game such as this would be held in Nassau County.

Much work and planning by the committee was done in preparation for the game, but sadly, Mother Nature had another plan and we had a total rainout.

Fortunately, the members of the USA Patriots were with many of us at Downtown Sounds on Friday evening. They got to mingle with the crowd and meet many wonderful Glen Covers. After the tough decision to cancel the game, we were able to have a quick meet-and-greet with those that were to be the opponents of the Patriots. Our team—Glen Cove’s Best and Finest—were on hand to greet their would-have-been opponents and share some conversation and merriment. The USA Patriots enjoyed their time with us and left with warm feelings of Glen Cove.

There are a great many people to thank and I do not know where to begin: our Glen Cove Police Department, Glen Cove Fire Department for their assistance in planning and offering whatever would be needed. The Bayville Fire Department provided transportation for our guests to and from Downtown Sounds.

Sean McCalmont from Sid’s All American came through with delicious plates of food for our gathering. Garvies Point Brewery donated beer, Glen Cove Beer Distributor donated water, soda, and ice. Rich Lucidi from DGI Graphics donated the lawn signs necessary to publicize the event, Sponsorship banners—thanks to A Plus Signs. At the last minute, the Glen Cove Mansion allowed us to use their outdoor tent to host our meet-and-greet which saved the day.

Sponsors for the game were the following: Northwell Health, Team EVA, Friends of the Glen Cove Youth Board, The Charles Evans Center, H. J. Kalikow & Co. LLC, Donna and Neil McNaughton, Glen Cove Rotary Club, Councilman Jack Mancusi, McCauley/Pulaski family, Mayor Pam and Bob Panzenbeck, Sons of Italy Loggia # 1016, Heroes Among Us, Glen Cove Republican Committee, Karen Ferguson, Marina O’Neil, LAOH Division 8, Tom and Carolyn McGillicuddy, Fine Improvements Car Salon, Inc.

Thank you everyone and who knows, maybe next year?

—Pamela D. Panzenbeck