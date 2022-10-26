Money Ranks Glen Cove 37th Best Place To Live

Money magazine’s recent rating of Glen Cove as the 37th best place to live, the only place in New York to make the list, tells Glen Cove’s leaders that their hard work has paid off.

Money wrote that Glen Cove has

everything one would want in a home base: beaches, parks and a walkable downtown with tons of restaurants and shopping.

Also included in the article was the Garvies Point Preserve, that offers 62 acres of forest, wetlands and Long Island Sound shorelines, along with bird and butterfly gardens and a museum.

Money brought up the hundreds of new apartments that have cropped up due to RXR Realty.

The Glen Cove Oyster Bay Record Pilot reached out to Mayor Pam Panzenbeck to see what she had to say about this

accomplishment.

“The article only confirms what we Glen Covers have always known—we live in a beautiful city with beaches, golf, music festivals, and many other types of outdoor activities,” Panzenbeck said. “Glen Cove is a city with a ‘small town’ feel. Many people who live here are ‘lifers,’ myself

included. We are home to people of every race, religion, socioeconomic group and ethnic background which makes it the perfect place to raise a family.”

Panzenbeck went on to mention the award-winning Glen Cove Senior Center, as well as the Glen Cove Youth Bureau, that provide resources to the community.

“We are located on the North Shore of Long Island which was chosen to be the home of the Pratt and Morgan families of the Great Gatsby era,” she added. “All in all, when it comes to selecting a place to live, there is no better place than Glen Cove which has something for everyone.”

Director of the Glen Cove Downtown Business Improvement District Patricia Holman said she was proud that the

downtown recognized as a part of what makes Glen Cove one of the best places to live.

“Every day our downtown is growing and changing with all the revitalizations,” Holman said.

In 2021, the Downtown BID created a video to show just how walkable Glen Cove is. And that whether coming from a neighborhood, the train station or the Deep Roots Farmers Market in Garvies Point, the downtown, filled with many dining and shopping options, is a walk or bike ride away.

Downtown BID is also known for putting on popular events like Downtown Sounds.

“I see new faces all the time at our events,” Holman said. “At Downtown Sounds we’ve had a younger crowd, a newer crowd that wasn’t there prior. On the weekends I see people that I haven’t seen before walk around, having dinner at the restaurants. They all seem to have cute little dogs.”

The addition of Village Square by RXR Realty, an apartment complex with a 16,000-square foot plaza, to the downtown has also been a bonus for Glen Cove. The plaza has been used for many of Glen Cove’s events, like the Christmas Tree Lighting.

“They created something wonderful in our downtown area,” Holman said. “All of our events are done at Village Square and it really gives us a wonderful backdrop to our events.”

What RXR Realty created at Garvies Point RXR Realty entered into a Payment in Lieu of Taxes Agreement with the Glen Cove Industrial Development Agency. And since, RXR Realty built for the city an esplanade, dog park, among other amenities.

RXR has also been responsible for rebuilding the sewage pump station and the Anglers Club facility and marina, as well as

reconstructing the boat ramp manager’s office, which has bathrooms and outdoor showers, and building public restrooms by The Beacon.

“I was born and raised here and we’re bringing back Glen Cove strong,” Joe Graziose said. “When I hear the vendors in the downtown seeing more business as a result of all these residents moving in, it’s really great. We’re proud to be part of that moment as investors…”

The transformation of Garvies Point

from a dilapidated area to a vibrant

destination with the Garvies Point Brewery and the waterfront esplanade, has been a game changer, Graziose said.