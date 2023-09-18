More Places To Eat In Downtown Glen Cove

Tropical Smoothie, Kiko Ramen Bar and Tocolo Cantina are open

Downtown Glen Cove is already a food hub that could please almost anyone’s palate, but there are now even more choices with the addition of three eateries; Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Kiko Ramen Bar and Tocolo Cantina.

Tocolo Cantina and Tropical Smoothie Cafe are located in Village Square, an apartment complex and retail space in downtown Glen Cove that serves as a center for city events like Downtown Sounds and the annual Holiday Festival. Kiko Ramen Bar is located at 26 School St., next to Safevieh Home Furnishings.

“It’s very exciting, first of all, that Village Square is completely full now in terms of their retail space,” said Jill Nossa, the executive director of the Glen Cove Downtown Business Improvement District. “It’s nice to see that there are options. I’ve tried all the places and they’re all delicious.”

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a franchise that spans the entire country, offers large smoothies, sandwiches, flat breads, quesadillas, wraps and salads. The smoothies range in flavors from “Island Green,” with spinach, kale, mango, banana, and fresh ginger, to “Mocha Madness,” with chocolate, coffee, cappuccino and non-fat yogurt. Flavors in the food vary as well, from “Mango Bacon Brie Flatbread” to “Thai Chicken Wraps.” A meal with a smoothie, entree and side costs an average of $16, more if you want to add any protein or other supplements to your smoothie. Vegans can also sub out any of the meat in their sandwiches and salads with plant-based protein.

“It’s nice to have something quick and fresh,” Nossa said. “And they have happy-hour prices. I keep telling everyone. You can get a great deal on a smoothie if you go before 10 a.m.”

Tocolo Cantina, according to its website, aims to “provide the best Modern Mexican dining experience on Long Island.” It operates another location in Garden City.

Diners can begin their meals with guacamole, salsa or other bites such as “Overloaded Nachos” or chicken wings. There are salads and carne asada, chicken, carnitas, grilled fish, baja fish, avocado, shrimp and birria tacos. Two tacos costs between $11 and $15 and four tacos costs between $22 and $30. Tocolo also serves enchiladas, burritos, fajitas, house specials and dessert, including flan and a churro sundae. Entrees range in price between $15 and $49 (a mixed grill fajita with black angus sirloin, chicken breast and marinated shrimp for two).

Nossa said the outside space at Tocolo, located on the plaza, is rather extensive and free of foot traffic.

“It’s very festive,” Nossa said, adding that she looks forward to it being open for next year’s Downtown Sounds. “The food is very fresh,” Nossa said. “Service is good. The place has an elegant feel.”

Kiko Ramen Bar, which also has a location in Garden City, offers authentic Japanese ramen and housemade broth, along with many other options.

Appetizers include “Tako Fry,” deep fried baby octopus with lemon, for $8 and “Tatsuta-Age,” with chicken marinated in soy sauce and coated with potato starch, for $8. Appetizers range from $4 to $11. You can also order salads, ranging in price from $7 to $11. And in addition to ramen, Kiko offers “Donburi,” which are rice bowl dishes. Options include the “Unatama (Eel & Egg) Don,” with eel and egg in tentsuyu, a Japanese tempura dip, and the “Fried Chicken Donburi,” with Japanese-style fried chicken. Both are served in an oversized rice bowl with miso soup. Donburi prices range from $12 to $18. And finally, there are many ramen options, including “Shoyu Ramen,” with soy sauce pork broth topped with fish cake, kikurage (a type of mushroom), egg, nori (seaweed), chasu pork, bamboo shoots and scallion, and “Tou Nyu Ramen,” with vegetarian soy broth topped with broccoli, kikurage, edamame, corn, bamboo shoot, bean sprout, soft tofu and vegetarian noodles. Prices range from $7 (ramen with pork broth that is recommended for younger diners) to $18. Kiko also offers bubble tea, jasmine tea slush, jasmine tea punch, smoothies and much more.

“The ramen was really fresh and delicious,” Nossa said.