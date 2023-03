After having been closed for years, the Morgan Park bathhouse has had a complete facelift – a new plumbing system installed (not just fixtures), a new roof-rafters/joists replaced along with Azek fascia and soffits, Hardie Board siding, a new epoxy system floor, new partitions installed and painted.

Complete and ready for Spring and beyond.

—Submitted by the City of Glen Cove Office of the Mayor