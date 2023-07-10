Morgan Park Summer Music Festival Kicks Off 64th Season Of Free Concerts

$1 Million Title Sponsor from The Terian Family and Rallye Motor Company

Morgan Park Summer Music Festival (MPSMF) kicks off its 64th year of free, professional family concerts in Glen Cove’s Morgan Memorial Park.

The packed 2023 season is designed to appeal to all ages and all musical tastes – from the Music of Paul McCartney, Johnny Cash, and Billy Joel, to The Allman Brothers, Broadway, Big Band, and more. There is also an Italian Night!

The 2023 Summer Season is as follows:

July 16 – Tom Cavanagh returns to the Morgan Park stage with Walking the Line, his very popular show recreating the music of Johnny Cash.

July 23 – Italian Night presents magnificent Italian arias as well as current Italian music featuring the duo of Massimiliano Barbolini and Claudio Mattioli and jazz vocalist Vanessa Racci.

July 30 – Glen Cove’s own Marvin Floyd heads up D’Votion, a show honoring music by Earth Wind and Fire.

Aug. 6 – the uniquely American sounds of the Big Band Era fill the park in a concert by Steve Shaiman’s Swingtime Big Band.

Aug. 13 – The Allmost Brothers Band with David Losse, a favorite of Long Island and regional audiences, celebrates the music of The Allman Brothers Band.

Aug. 20 – Billy Joel’s songbook is center stage on when Morgan Park star, Richie Cannata, joins with The Lords of 52nd Street in an exciting All-Billy Joel concert.

Aug. 27 – an evening of John Denver’s music as presented by the incomparable Ted Vigil.

All concerts are held at Morgan Memorial Park in Glen Cove, overlooking the harbor at Germaine Street between Landing Road and McLoughlin Street.

Morgan Park Summer Music Festival is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization. The high-caliber professional concerts offered each summer are free to the public and are completely funded through generous donations from businesses and individuals. Taxpayer money is not requested nor received to fund these seasons of family entertainment. The Title Sponsor is The Terian Family and Rallye Motor Company.

In case of inclement weather, check with MPSMF’s Facebook page or call the hotline, 516-671-0017.

—Submitted by the Morgan Park Music Festival