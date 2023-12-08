Multi-Association Holiday Party To Be Held Dec. 14

To celebrate the holidays and a great year, the Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce, Glen Cove Downtown Business Improvement District (BID), the North Shore Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Gold Coast Business Association will be hosting a Multi-Association Holiday Party on Dec. 14 at The Metropolitan, 3 Pratt Blvd. Buy tickets at www.glencovechamber.org.

The event costs $75 per person, which includes an open bar, dinner, desserts and a live DJ for dancing.

“Networking has consistently been a significant focus for our organization. Offering our members the chance to connect with members from three other exceptional organizations, all while celebrating the successes of 2023 during our holiday party creates a win-win situation for everyone involved,” said Matt Nartowicz, the Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce president.

Terrence Kenniff, the president of the Gold Coast Business Association, said the upcoming multi-chamber holiday event is the second, this year, of many united events that the local business groups are planning.

“If we are all moving forward together then no one gets left behind,” Kenniff said.

Constanza Pinilla, the president and founding member of the North Shore Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber was delighted to join forces with the local business groups that support local businesses.

“It’s a chance for all the members of the groups to integrate and to network and create more business relationships,” Pinilla said. “It’s just good for everybody.”

2023 Highlights

At the Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 Culinary Delights event, which is a food sampling event of the local North Shore restaurants, there was over 650 total attendees, and the chamber donated a portion of the profits, which was $4,000, to NOSH.

In the past 18 months the Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce gained over 100 new members, and now has 255 active members, making the Glen Cove Chamber one of the largest on Long Island.

The BID welcomed more than a dozen new businesses to downtown Glen Cove, and continued successful events like Downtown Sounds, the Halloween Parade and Festival and Wellness Week that drew large crowds. The BID also introduced the Murder Mystery Event in October that drew people into various downtown businesses. A collaboration with Glen Cove High School gave students the chance to design the Downtown Sounds banners.

This year, the North Shore Hispanic Chamber of Commerce had their first Hispanic Heritage Month celebration in the Village Square in Glen Cove. The chamber will continue that event with the BID in years to come. Membership for the chamber continues to grow, and the chamber is going to host an awards dinner, honoring people in business who have influenced the growth and the viability of the member businesses.

Kenniff said some highlights from 2023 include a collaboration between the Gold Coast Business Association and MapToons to create a map with nearly 100 businesses in the area; a growth in membership and continuing to provide scholarships, hang flags in the Glen Head Business District and in Glenwood Landing for Memorial Day and working with the Town of Oyster Bay to put up wreaths for the holidays. The association also worked with high school students to tie bows on the wreaths.

Shop Local This Holiday Season

During the season of shopping, it’s beneficial to support local storefronts and business owners before heading to an online retailer like Amazon or the mall.

“There are so many entrepreneurs in this community, and during the holiday season, it’s especially important to support our local businesses,” said Jill Nossa, the executive director of the BID. “Patronizing shops, restaurants and gyms downtown can go a tremendous way toward helping the downtown thrive, while also supporting our friends and neighbors who are trying to make a living.”

Simply put, Kenniff explained that local businesses invest in the community.

“Small local businesses are the lifeblood of every community,” Kenniff said. “We foster community connections, stimulate the local economy and preserve the character of the neighborhoods we operate in.”