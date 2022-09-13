Nassau County Receives $2 Million In Funding To Bolster Septic Replacement Grant Program

This summer Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the availability of $30 million in funding to replace outdated cesspools and septic tanks across New York State. Of this $30 million, Nassau County is set to receive $2 million to boost its current septic replacement grant initiative, Nassau Septic Environmental Program to Improve Cleanliness (S.E.P.T.I.C.). This funding will double the amount Nassau S.E.P.T.I.C. has to $4 million.

In Nassau County, grants are available to cover up to 95 percent of the costs needed to upgrade septic tanks and cesspools with clean water septic systems. Through the Nassau County Soil and Water Conservation District S.E.P.T.I.C. program, you may be eligible for as much as $20,000 to upgrade. For more information on eligibility requirements and how to apply, visit nassaucountyny.gov/SepticReplace.

Residents who have already installed new septic systems through the grant program praise it saying, “Our system is better than we could have hoped, and we have peace of mind knowing we are doing our part in keeping Bayville’s water clean,” said Liz Stanton of Bayville.

For decades, the North Shore has been afflicted by harmful algal blooms, dense invasive seaweed, fish kills and beach closures as a result of excess nitrogen from untreated wastewater in septic tanks and cesspools. In addition to reducing nitrogen in our bays, beaches, and harbors, it is critical that we treat septic wastewater before it contaminates our drinking water. Nassau County sits directly above a major Special Groundwater Protection Area (SGPA) where freshwater replenishes into a deep recharge aquifer. Any untreated wastewater that flows into the aquifer will eventually make its way into our drinking water.

To hit water quality goals, the North Shore of Nassau County will need to upgrade more than 20,000 existing septic systems with clean water technology. Clean water septic systems convert nitrogen in wastewater into a harmless gas by harnessing natural processes. These systems are so effective they can remove up to 95 percent of nitrogen from wastewater when compared to conventional septic tanks. Removing excess nitrogen from the environment will help restore our commercial fishing, boating, and recreation industry and improve drinking water for generations to come.

—Submitted by North Shore Land Alliance