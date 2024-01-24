New Coffee Spots Open

The Sea Cliff Daily Grind opened late last year at 230 Sea Cliff Ave Sea Cliff.

Terrence Cave and Jamie Glowinski-Cave are the owners. They said, “We couldn’t be more excited to embark on this journey with all of you.”

The Sea Cliff Daily Grind will offer the perfect brew, breakfast bites, lunch, gift items, giftcards and an awesome sense of community.

“Our goal is to create a space where everyone feels at home,” the Caves’ said. “Sea Cliff Daily Grind will be more than just a place to grab a cup of joe; it will be a hub of inspiration, conversation, and good vibes.”

They are eager to collaborate with local artists, host events and support local causes that matter to the community.

To reach the Sea Cliff Daily Grind, call 516-675-1187 or email scdailygraind@gmail.com. Follow @seacliffdailygrind on social media.

In Bayville, Scoop & Coffee opened in mid-January at 271 Bayville Ave in Bayville.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of this vibrant community, and we can’t wait to share the magic of coffee, gelato, and freshly baked pastry with you all,” the owners, Andy Lin and Michelle Fan, said. “We live in Syosset, New York. During family time over a summer weekend of 2023 we found Bayville, New York, and fell in love with the stunning sunset and peaceful beach.”

Gelato is freshly made every day. Flavors include pistachio, matcha, chocolate, vanilla, salted caramel and lemon (sorbet-dairy free).

For more information, visit

www.facebook.com/ScoopNCoffee/.