New Detective Sworn Into Glen Cove Police Department

On Tuesday, Dec. 19, Glen Cove Police Chief William Whitton promoted officer Gregory Denk to detective.

Officer Denk was hired by the Glen Cove Police Department in January 2018 and was assigned to the patrol division. Officer Denk excelled during his time on patrol and made numerous arrests and participated in multiple criminal investigations.

Prior to being hired by the Glen Cove Police Department, Officer Denk worked in the NYPD for nine years. During his time there, he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and supervised an Anti-Crime Unit.

According to Police Chief William Whitton, “ Officer Gregory Denk has proven he has the motivation and the necessary skills to become an outstanding addition to the Glen Cove Police Detective Division.”

—Submitted by the Glen Cove Police Department