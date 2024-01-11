New Detective Sworn Into Glen Cove Police Department

By
Record Pilot Staff
-
0
143
The picture from left to right contains Deputy Mayor Donna McNaughton, Mayor Pam Panzenbeck, Lieutenant Pietro DiMaggio, Chief William Whitton, Detective Gregory Denk, Detective Lieutenant John Nagle, Detective Theodore Karousos, Lieutenant Patrick Wright. (Photo courtesy the Glen Cove Police Department)

On Tuesday, Dec. 19, Glen Cove Police Chief William Whitton promoted officer Gregory Denk to detective.
Officer Denk was hired by the Glen Cove Police Department in January 2018 and was assigned to the patrol division. Officer Denk excelled during his time on patrol and made numerous arrests and participated in multiple criminal investigations.
Prior to being hired by the Glen Cove Police Department, Officer Denk worked in the NYPD for nine years. During his time there, he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and supervised an Anti-Crime Unit.
According to Police Chief William Whitton, “ Officer Gregory Denk has proven he has the motivation and the necessary skills to become an outstanding addition to the Glen Cove Police Detective Division.”
—Submitted by the Glen Cove Police Department

SHARE
Previous articleNew Members Of Glen Cove City Council
Record Pilot Staff
The Record Pilot has served the areas of Glen Cove, Sea Cliff, Glen Head, Glenwood Landing and Locust Valley since 1917, acting as a dependable source for local news and community events.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply