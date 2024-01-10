New Members Of Glen Cove City Council

Meet Zozzaro and Ktistakis

On New Year’s Day, newly elected Glen Cove Councilman John Zozzaro, DEM, and Michael

, REP, CON, began their term with an inauguration held in the main chambers of Glen Cove City Hall.

To help readers get acquainted with their new councilmen, the Glen Cove Oyster Bay Record Pilot reached out to Zozzaro and Ktistakis to ask them questions about their background in Glen Cove and what they hope to do for residents while in office.

Answers have been modified for brevity and clarity.

Q. What’s your background in the City of Glen Cove?

Zozzaro: I was born and raised in Glen Cove, went to school here from elementary all the way to high school. I went to college at New York Tech and I commuted to school, I didn’t go away. I started my first business when I was 24 or 25. I had my first pizzeria for four years then I sold it. Then two years later, I opened my first restaurant: The Downtown Cafe. I stayed there for 19 years until about a year and a half ago. For the past six years now, I’ve been doing a food truck, Pizza Company 7. I was on the board of the Glen Cove BID for about five or six years. I’m also on the board of the Nicholas Pedone Foundation, it’s a foundation in honor of little Nicholas Pedone who passed away 10 years ago and we raise money for children’s cancer.

Ktistakis: I’ve been here for 51 years. I grew up in Glen Cove and went through the school district. I’m a local business owner, All Island Maintenance.

Q. What inspired you to run?

Zozzaro: I had more time now with not having the restaurant. I like to give back to my city.

Ktistakis: I’ve always been involved with the city for many years, helping out in different areas. Around 2016, I was helping out more with our party, just organizing. Finally, I’m going to say around 2019 I was getting more serious. You can say about a little more than a year ago, the Glen Cove Republican Party sat me down and said ‘we’d like you to run.’

Q. What are you most concerned about and what do you want to see change during your tenure?

Zozzaro: First and foremost, I’m here to listen to what the people want, what my neighbors want, and do what they want, not what the parties want. The Democrat or Republican party shouldn’t have too much say into what the council does, because it should be about Glen Cove. I’m trying to bring the two sides together and meet in the middle.

Ktistakis: The top issues are overdevelopment, our school district, our youth facilities. I’d like to see more out of our youth facilities. Even though it’s an excellent school district, I’d like to see more out of it. Another big issue of mine is getting the North Shore Hispanic Chamber of Commerce more involved, because Glen Cove doesn’t just have one downtown. It has many downtowns. Our chamber of commerce, our BID, has to figure out more avenues to keep all the storefronts busy and promote more foot traffic, not just on a Friday and Saturday night.