North Country Reform Temple Of Glen Cove Welcomes New Rabbi

Glen Cove’s only Reform Jewish temple, North Country Reform Temple – Ner Tamid, has a new rabbi, Rabbi Michael Churgel, RJE, who was hired in July of this year, upon the retirement of Rabbi Janet Liss.

Rabbi Churgel brings heart, warmth and humor to weekly Shabbat Services, both in person and on Zoom and he has brought back programming for children and families. Friday evening, Nov. 18, the first “Tot Shabbat” at NCRT in more than 10 years at North Country Reform, proved to be fun, inspiring and heartwarming. Programs for “Tots,” ages two to seven, will be offered on a monthly basis, with the next program on Friday, Dec. 9. Rabbi Churgel has planned a family Hannukah program for Friday, Dec. 23, including a dinner, latke tasting contest, songs and a candle lighting service.

As temple members have come to know him, the feedback has been very positive. “He is very personable and easy to relate to,” “He’s a really nice guy, young and fun,” “I am so happy he has joined our community. He brings some real youthful, upbeat energy,” are some of the comments from long-time members.

Rabbi Michael S. Churgel, RJE, comes to North Country Reform Temple with more than 20 years of congregational experience, having served synagogue communities as Rabbi and/or Education Director from Southern California, to the Gulf Coast of Florida, though he has spent most of his career within the greater New York Metropolitan area.

Following his undergraduate education at UCLA, Rabbi Churgel received Rabbinic S’micah from the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR) in 2001, in addition to his Master of Arts in Jewish Education. Rabbi Churgel earned the title “Reform Jewish Educator” (RJE) from the Association of Reform Jewish Educators (ARJE), for his teaching and administrative experience, and he also served as a part of its national board. Rabbi Churgel is a “graduate” of the first cohort of the Leadership Institute for Congregational School Principals, a two-year professional development program for Jewish Educators throughout the Greater New York area.

When not serving the community, Rabbi Churgel’s interests include quality time with his wife, Shara, and their three children, Daphne, Zoe and Jason, traveling, swimming, going to concerts, theatre, movies, reading, eating sushi or rooting for the UCLA Bruins sports teams.

—Submitted by North Country Reform Temple