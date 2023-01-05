North Shore Area Pickleballers Raise Nearly $8,600 For NOSH

With the upcoming holidays and so many families in need, North Shore area pickleballers have announced their Oct. 29 fundraiser tournament at Glen Cove’s Stanco Park resulted in a cash donation of $8,565 to NOSH Delivers, one of the region’s most vital food banks.

The amount was nearly four times the proceeds from last year’s inaugural tournament to raise funds for NOSH.

A symbolic check for the funds was presented by tournament organizers recently to NOSH Delivers officials and volunteers. Donations came from nearly 100 tournament players, area spectators and guests, and more than four dozen local, regional and national businesses, from a Sea Cliff wine shop to a new Glen Cove gift emporium to the area YMCA to a host of pickleball equipment manufacturers, with non-cash gifts distributed through raffles or a silent auction.

Pickleball courts and the surrounding park areas were reserved for the day thanks to strong support from the City of Glen Cove, with Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck, Director of Youth Services and Recreation Spiros Tsirkas, and other officials attending.

“Our area pickleballers used the same drive and energy they display on the courts to join with their supporters in helping those who are food-insecure,” said Ron Menzel, one of five volunteer organizers. “From the individual donors to the overly generous merchants, we want to thank everyone who made the day both fun and productive.”

He noted that a number of pickleballers also serve as NOSH volunteers.

“The tournament proceeds will make an important difference for our clients, especially during this holiday season,” said Linda Eastman, Director of Operations for NOSH Delivers. “Our collaboration with area pickleballers, both as generous donors and dedicated volunteers, shows how much we can all accomplish when we come together as a community to serve those who need us most.”

