North Shore Key Club Joins Hands With North Shore Hispanic Chamber Of Commerce

The North Shore Key Club is excited to begin the new school year assisting the North Shore Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New York.

This has been an annual event held in August at the North Shore High School, to distribute backpacks galore to needy children.

Many thanks to Connie Pinilla, North Shore Kiwanis member and also the President of the North Shore Hispanic Chamber of Commerce for always including the North Shore Key Club with this activity. Pictured is the volunteer team filling the backpacks as well as preparing for the distribution to children in the community.

—Submitted by the North Shore Key Club