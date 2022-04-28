North Shore Key Club Shops For The Salvation Army

On Sunday, April 3, the North Shore Key Club hosted a food drive for the Salvation Army. The event took place at Holiday Farms grocery store in Glen Head. Shoppers galore filled their shopping carts with food items and a donation of $430 was also collected by very generous community members. This was the first, and by no means the last, event held by the Key Club in a very long time due to COVID restrictions. Four members of the Robotics’ team

from North Shore assisted with this food drive that was a huge success. In addition, the Kiwanis Club of North Shore President John Kle and DPP Larry Benedetti attended the event to help load the van with

the food items collected during the 6 hours for the event. A special thanks from the Salvation Army Major Young Sung Kim and Angelica Garcia for the efforts from the North Shore team and co-chairs of this event Key Clubbers Rebecca Grossman and Sofia Martini.