North Shore Land Alliance Celebrates Opening Of New Headquarters

On June 17 the North Shore Land Alliance was joined by local officials to celebrate the opening of their new headquarters located in the historic Tavern House at the 30-acre Humes Preserve in Mill Neck. In the Land Alliance’s 20 years of protecting local open spaces, this is the first time they have been located on land they own and have conserved.

Renovation of the Tavern House, which dates to the late 1700’s, began last summer and was recently completed. In keeping with the integrity of the historic structure, the exterior looks much like it did before, but the inside is now filled with light and brightness thanks to the talent of architect Eduardo LaCroze and builder RAF Development Corporation. The organization incorporated environmentally friendly elements such as geothermal heating and cooling and a low nitrogen septic system. The landscape, when completed, will incorporate native plants and low mow grasses.

The construction of the new headquarters was made possible through the generosity of a number of local foundations including the William C. and Joyce C. O’Neil Charitable Trust, the Robert D.L. Gardiner Foundation, the Gerry Charitable Trust, the Oliver R. Grace Charitable Foundation, the Paul and Maxine Frohring Foundation and the New York State Environmental Protection Fund.

The Land Alliance invites community members to join us for a walk in the meadow or an informative lecture about the importance of protecting our local environment.

About the Land Alliance:

The North Shore Land Alliance is a 501c3 non-profit land trust organized to conserve and steward Long Island’s natural and historic lands, waters and environmental resources. Through education, outreach and volunteerism, they connect people to nature and inspire a community conservation ethic. The Land Alliance owns and manages 14 public preserves, advocates for local conservation issues and hosts an array of educational opportunities throughout the year. More information about the Land Alliance can be found on their website at www.northshorelandalliance.org or by calling 516-922-1028.

—Submitted by the North Shore Land Alliance