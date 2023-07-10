North Shore Soup Kitchen Fundraiser A Success

On the evening of May 18, nearly 200 people gathered at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Manhasset for a gala event celebrating the North Shore Soup Kitchen’s 33 years of feeding the hungry in our community. The event also honored Estelle Moore of Sea Cliff who has been an active volunteer since 2004 and has been President of the Soup Kitchen since 2009. Since she became president, Estelle has been at the Soup Kitchen whenever it is open, addressing every issue that arises with intelligence, creativity, and an impeccable work ethic. For Estelle, the guests always come first. Many hundreds of lives have been impacted by her skill and devotion to each guest and to the mission of the North Shore Soup Kitchen, feeding the hungry with dignity and respect.

All proceeds from this highly successful event will be used to support the Soup Kitchen’s vital work. The success of this year’s Gala is very important because, while the North Shore Soup Kitchen has been feeding the hungry for 33 years, today’s rising costs for food and shelter are bringing many new individuals and families to the doors of the First Baptist Church in Glen Cove where the soup kitchen is headquartered. At the Soup Kitchen hot meals are served at noon every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday as well as Monday evenings 5:30pm to 6:30pm during spring and summer months. The Soup Kitchen’s corps of 75 dedicated volunteers cook and serve meals, distribute bags of groceries, hygiene products, clothing, shoes and diapers. Case workers help guests navigate the complex network of social service programs and make referrals as appropriate. Also, this year the soup kitchen is making it possible for 9 children to attend summer camp through their Community Outreach Program.

This year’s event featured live music by the Any Given Sunday Band, beautiful raffle baskets featuring gifts from local stores and restaurants assembled by Soup Kitchen volunteers, a silent auction, and an elegant spring supper from Delicacies Gourmet Catering of Roslyn. Generous donors underwrote most expenses and the Social Justice Committee of the Unitarian Congregation of Shelter Rock provided the venue as well as helping with many aspects of the event. The North Shore Soup Kitchen is extremely grateful to all the generous donors who, understanding the importance of addressing the need in our community, contributed generously as a result.

—Submitted by the North Shore Soup Kitchen