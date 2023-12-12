NOSH Continues Supporting The Community

The week of Thanksgiving, the NOSH storefront at 32 School St. in Glen Cove was busy, as usual.

There was excitement in the air as community members, assisted by volunteers, browsed the shelves and grabbed their usual groceries, plus Thanksgiving foods.

At the same time, they all wished each other a happy Thanksgiving.

“Prices are going up and there’s not as much governmental help,” said Christine Rice, NOSH chair and executive director of the Glen Cove Senior Center. “To feed a family of four, it’s really expensive these days… People are choosing to buy medicine or buy food, and a lot of times they have to feed their families, so they’ll go without their medicine… So this is a lifeline for families, especially during the holidays.”

NOSH, founded in 2020 at the height of the pandemic to address food insecurity in the community, has evolved over the years.

Originally, it was a delivery service, and it was housed in various parts of the community, including Glen Cove High School and the Veterans and Foreign Wars Post 347, which had a fire in 2021.

NOSH operated in local businesses and churches and other parts of the community until it officially opened the School St. storefront in September, 2022.

“It’s just grown into becoming a pantry as well,” Rice said. “People can come here Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and they have a guide with them… Depending on how many people they have in their family depends on how much food they get.”

NOSH is open every other Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. as well.

On the Saturday before Thanksgiving, Rice said NOSH served approximately 141 families.

“And that’s just counting the people coming in, that’s not counting the families,” Rice said. “The average we have, that I found, is four or five per family… You could either come in during the week or on Saturday; you can’t do both. So the fact that we’re having so many people coming in on Saturday just shows us how many more people need help.”

NOSH gets its food from Island Harvest, Long Island Cares and the community.

Volunteers work at the storefront and deliver food to people’s doorsteps.

“Our volunteers are amazing,” Rice said.

NOSH is currently in need of more volunteers, including Spanish-speaking volunteers.

Among the volunteers is Patrick Wright, who helps manage the Friday pantry. He’s been volunteering for a year and three-quarters.

“It’s a great opportunity to give back to the community and become part of the larger community on the North Shore,” Wright said.

Wright said he’s been surprised that the number of people needing food assistance continues to rise, even though the height of the pandemic is in the past.

“I thought things were getting a lot better for folks,” Wright said. “We think about this community as a well-to-do area, and it’s surprising to me that there are many people in need.”

To learn how to support NOSH or receive assistance, visit www.noshdelivers.org.