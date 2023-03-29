NOSH Delivers! Marks Third Anniversary

It was March 2020. Business was grounding to a halt for restaurants, travel, entertainment venues and hotels as people stayed home in fear of contracting COVID. Schools had closed, switching to remote learning which meant that a parent had to be at home, not at work.

In the face of this lockdown, it was clear that unemployment and resultant food insecurity would almost immediately become widespread. Courtney Callahan, director of outreach for St. John of Lattingtown Episcopal Church and a veteran of serving the hungry and homeless, reached out to friends and to representatives of community organizations such as the North Shore Soup Kitchen (NSSK), Glen Cove Senior Center, Glen Cove High School and others. Together, they formed the nucleus of an organization that would solicit and distribute groceries to those in need.

From the outset, the group realized that they would have to provide this food assistance by delivering directly to recipients’ homes rather than asking people to come to a pantry.

They chose the name NOSH as it is a word that is fondly associated with food. This nucleus of people that created NOSH then worked to spread word of the need for donations of food.

But lacking a budget to pay rent, they needed a free location to operate from, to receive food donations and to prepare distributions of food for home delivery. Allen Hudson, an administrator, now principal, of Glen Cove High School, thought that the school building might be able to provide a space adjacent to its own food pantry. He involved District Superintendent Dr. Maria L. Rianna. Together they created a first home for NOSH.

Then, with a place to operate from, Linda Eastman of Glen Cove designed NOSH’s systems to receive, organize, package and then deliver donated groceries to recipients in their homes.

She continues to serve as NOSH’S director of operations.

Callahan’s mentor, Estelle Moore of NSSK and the NSSK board, an organization with more than 30 years of feeding the hungry, provided guidance to NOSH as well as the fledgling organization’s crucial not-for-profit status that would allow them to accept donations from individuals, supermarkets and the area’s major food banks such as Long Island Cares and Island Harvest. Soon outgrowing its home at the high school, NOSH moved to The Church of St. Rocco and then to the VFW Hall, both in Glen Cove.

Following a devastating fire at the VFW Hall, NOSH was again in need of a home base, a need that was generously met by The People’s Pantry of Oyster Bay, St. Hyacinth Church, The View Restaurant and Grill, and the Glen Cove Senior Center, each of which provided temporary work spaces until NOSH contracted for its present home at 32 School Street (back entrance) in Glen Cove.

With NOSH increasingly becoming a larger, more complex organization, over 160 volunteers have since come forward to serve as manager/supervisors, fundraisers, clerical assistants, graphic designers, sorters and packers of donated groceries, slicers of donated bread and delivery drivers of NOSH Bags to recipients’ homes.

As NOSH, now known as NOSH Delivers!, reached its third anniversary this month, it notes that since the organization’s inception in 2020, groceries equaling nearly 500,000 meals have been delivered or otherwise provided to residents across the North Shore, primarily from Roslyn to Bayville. However, Christine Rice, the chairwoman of NOSH’s board of directors, stresses that although the worst of the COVID epidemic has abated, instances of food insecurity have sharply increased due to inflationary food prices along with the end of the COVID-era expansion of SNAP benefits (the federal government’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). As a result, Rice says that NOSH Delivers! is now assisting a surging number of individuals and families to meet their food needs.

Having now obtained its own nonprofit status, NOSH Delivers! is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization; all contributions are tax deductible to the full extent of the law. To learn more or to donate, please visit www.noshdelivers.org.

—Submitted by NOSH DELIVERS!