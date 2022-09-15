NOSH Establishes New Home On School Street

NOSH is a Free Food Distribution Service open at 32 School Street, Glen Cove on Mondays. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Following months of searching, NOSH has found a new home at 32 School Street, Glen Cove, adjacent to GLY. NOSH is accessed through the back door of 32 Glen Street. Parking is available at the Glen Cove Parking Garage behind the building.

Christine Rice, the chairwoman of NSSK/NOSH, extended thanks and gratitude to St. Hyacinth Church, The View Grille and the Glen Cove Senior Center, each of which graciously provided NOSH with temporary quarters following the devastating fire last August at its previous home, the VFW Hall, thus enabling the organization to continue to meet its mission of providing groceries for food insecure families in the area. Rice also extended her thanks to the many North Shore residents and businesses who provided generous donations to help NOSH meet immediate and urgent needs following the fire.

NOSH was founded in March 2020 to meet greater food assistance needs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. As a program of the North Shore Soup Kitchen, it is a not-for-profit organization staffed by volunteers–neighbors helping neighbors–who deliver weekly free emergency NOSHBags, groceries needed to prepare two meals for a family of four; additional NOSHBags are provided to larger families. Emergency NOSHBags are provided to those who request food on the emergency hotline, 516-366-0277. These weekly deliveries are to homes in Bayville, Glen Cove, Roslyn, Locust Valley and Sea Cliff. The food distributed by NOSH is donated by Long Island charities and local businesses.

The new permanent home on School Street permits the group to welcome additional walk-in clients. As compared with clients on free delivery service, walk-ins have the opportunity to pick items from NOSH’s food pantry, thus customizing their food order.

The North Shore Soup Kitchen, established in 1989, is staffed by volunteers who prepare and serve hot meals to those in need at the First Baptist Church, 7 Continental Place in Glen Cove. Dinner is offered Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; NSSK’S Food Pantry is open on Monday throughout the dinner hour. Hot lunch is served on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.; the food pantry is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

As a program that began with the support of the North Shore Soup Kitchen, NOSH is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization. Donations made to support the work of NSSK/NOSH are fully deductible. Online donations at https://www.northshoresoupkitchen.org/donate by mail to North Shore Soup Kitchen, P.O. Box 168, Glen Cove, NY 11542; or via Venmo @NOSH-NSSK.

—Submitted by NOSH