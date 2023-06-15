Obituaries May 17-June 1

Irene Brovey

Irene Brovey nee Levy, age 81, formerly of Glen Cove, died peacefully and surrounded by love on June 1 in Palm City, FL. Irene was born in Bulgaria, daughter of the late Alfred Levy. An educator, gardener, artist and nature-lover, Irene was an instructor in learning technology at Queens College with her late husband Dan before retiring to Naples, Florida. Always joyful and loved by all, Irene will be greatly missed by her children and their spouses David (Temmi), Debbie (Bob), Alexandra (Ed), Jennifer (Ken) and Allison (Chip), thirteen grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Kerry Ann Sullivan

Kerry Ann Sullivan of Bayville died on May 31, 2023 at age 52. Devoted mother of Grace; beloved daughter of the late Gregory and the late Carol; loving sister of Tim (Devin); dear aunt of Morgan, Cadence and Kieran; also survived by loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Visiting and service held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Interment is private.

Judith C. Chapman

Judith C. Chapman died peacefully at home with her family on May 27, 2023 at age 88. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Gilbert W. Chapman, Jr, her son Gilbert W. Chapman, III, her daughter-in-law Catherine Bedrick Chapman and her grandsons, Nicholas and Wilson. Judith was born in St.Louis and was raised in Manhattan. She attended The Brearley School, Miss Porter’s School, and Sarah Lawrence College. Judith was actively involved in philanthropic organizations over many years. She is the former President of North Shore Wildlife Sanctuary and North Country Garden Club. Judith loved her family; She was passionate about the environment, conservation and recycling. Judith was an avid reader, a talented golfer, and a superb gardener. But mainly, she was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Funeral Service at St. John’s of Lattingtown. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the North Country Garden Club of Long Island or the North Shore Wildlife Sanctuary.

Domenico Antonio Cangero

Domenico Antonio Cangero of Locust Valley died on May 22, 2023 at age 77. Beloved husband of Teresa; loving father of Federico (Valentina), Nick, Mario (Kelly), Antonio (Bernardetta), Sergio and Giovanni (Diana); proud grandfather of Domenico, Nicola, Angelo, Arianna, Antonio, Jenna, Stephen, Sabrina and Isabella. Domenico enjoyed spending time hunting, traveling, gardening, and most importantly his time with his loving family and grandchildren. Visiting at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home. Mass at the Church of St. Rocco. Entombment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery.

John P. Long

John P. Long of Glen Cove died on May 17, 2023 age 71. Beloved husband of Angie; loving father of Cole and Ryan; dear step-father of Joseph, Rochy and Dona; proud grandfather of 14. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. John was a proud police officer for over 20 years and served his country for a decade in the Army and Air Force. Visitation at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Mass at the Church of St. Rocco.

Interment Calverton National Cemetery.